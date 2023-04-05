Burning questions and observations from the Indian MET Gala

Dior’s Pre-Fall 2023 Show at the Gateway of India, the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and the flurry of international and Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai certainly peaked the past weekend. Here is our takeaway, a little armchair journalism, curating Gigi’s visit to India and the greatest fashion spectacle the country has seen.

Bollywood’s back

Fashion Week in India (and the world) is now the domain of fashion influencers. The celebrities are a token, crowd-pleasing presence, and it’s really the content creators who are sitting front row, walking the runway, and adorning fresh-off-the-runway outfits. However, this weekend we saw a switch, the celebrity power was harnessed to truly ensure a grand, fashionable extravaganza, especially at the NMACC launch. It was the Oscars, the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, and IIFA all rolled into one.

Iconic or ironic?

The coming of Dior’s show to India has been talked about in fashion circles in hushed, excited tones and it lived up to the expectations in plenty of ways. As the first standalone show of a European luxury brand in the country, it had many boxes to tick. The grandiose venue left us grasping while the beautifully constructed garments, embroideries and textiles were breathtaking. Above all, the acknowledgement by Maria Grazia Chiuri on the role of Indian artisans, via the Chanakya School of Craft, certainly paved the path for more couture houses to do the same. If pink is the navy blue of India, Chiuri certainly made sure it’s a significant part of the collection, played with the quintessential Madras checks and generously explored a variety of Indian embroidery techniques. Plus, there was no overbearing mandate for all attendees to be dressed in cookie-cutter, head-to-toe Dior which allowed many to interpret Indian eclecticism and French elegance in their own way. Timeless actress Rekha wearing her signature kanjeevaram sari and potli bag on Dior’s Instagram handle is such a refreshing change. At the same time, while the Gateway of India is seen as a “ceremonial entrance to India”, it also has a clouded past of colonialism hanging over it. Dior has a long history of working with Indian craftsmen but it’s only under Chiuri’s tutelage that the acknowledgement and appreciation of the artisans have truly come in. So even as Dior is cognisant of India’s role in couture, the question on many minds has been if the show is truly iconic or slightly ironic.

Say, where’s Sabya?

As one of India’s greatest couturiers, the man who put Indian craft and couture on the world map, the absence of Sabyasachi on the pink carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was certainly puzzling. We saw Karisma Kapoor sporting a classic fringed cape and sari, a classic look true to her signature style. Followed by Natasha Poonawalla in a feather and heavily embroidered gown by the designer. As captivating as the looks were, the dearth of Sabya looks left us wondering if this was due to an absence of marketing synergy between the Ambanis and Mukherjee or simply that his clothes are the sole property of the

brides. The ones who made it big were Rahul Mishra (Gigi and Zendaya in one weekend, shiver me timbers), Anamika Khanna (every Bollywood celebrity ever), Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal and Falguni Shane Peacock.

Slay, ate, and killed it

The curation of the looks that worked and ones that didn’t are the subject of another article. Stylists, MUAs and photographers have had a hectic weekend keeping a count of the celebrities and their fabulous looks, but some are worth an extra mention, in no particular order. Starting with Gigi Hadid in an ivory and gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chikankari sari. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Dior, JJ Valaya and Abu Sandeep, basically one look better than the other. Natasha Poonawalla in an Abu Sandeep embroidered dress with a Schiaparelli cape and shoes, like thank you for mixing. Kriti Sanon in Monisha Jaising, a Benarsi sari gown as you’ve never seen before, or perhaps you are biased towards Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Amit Aggarwal draped creation? Shah Rukh Khan in a black suit by homegrown label, Masculine with his Benjamin Button genes was a winner.

Homage to India

The newly launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) dedicated to highlighting Indian craft and heritage has certainly created a world-class space dedicated to the cause. Curated by Hamish Bowles and designed by Patrick Kinmonth with Rooshad Shroff, the ‘India in Fashion’ costume exhibition is truly the grand dame of the entire spectacle. Housing jewels from Chanel’s Paris-Bombay Métiers d’Art 2011/12 collection, Isha Ambani’s custom Valentino wedding lehenga and heritage pieces from Indian OGs like Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, it’s a remarkably designed space and experience.

The spectacle ended with some Indian award-style performances by the boys of Bollywood, but it wasn’t just the big names that left India glued to the Indian Met Gala. It was the promise that Indian fashion truly has arrived.

Hero Image: Courtesy Chanakya.in/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Dior/IG