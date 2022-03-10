The Batman’s scene-stealing sunglasses are all we want this summer

The Batman was oozing with flair, from artistic Matt Reeves-directed action sequences to a suped-up muscle car acting as the Batmobile. It also showed off Robert Pattinson’s melancholy Bruce Wayne character away from the cape and cowl, who is shown sporting a pair of sleek sunglasses. But who makes them? And where can you buy them? We have all the answers for you!

Robert Pattinson has a lot of things we want. He’s got the riches, he’s got a sneaker collection full of extremely rare designs, and he’s also one of the game’s most attractive actors, with razor-sharp features.

Now he has revealed something else that we’re eager to add to that list. In the recently released The Batman, the actor was seen in a lot of action-packed moments. Pattinson is seen in the film wearing the chicest black sunglasses we’ve seen in any recent film. We’d even go so far as to say they’re some of the coolest sunglasses we’ve seen since a Ray-Ban-wearing Will Smith graced screens in 1997’s Men In Black.

We naturally felt the urge to do some research and discovered that the sunglasses in question are really one of Persol’s newest drops – PO2747S, which makes a strong statement and are ideal for concealing weary eyes or simply giving a sleek edge to any fall ‘fit. The rectangular sunglasses feature a retro meets modern vibe, which has metallic accents on the arms, dark green polarised crystal lenses and made in Italy from strong black acetate. They are often worn by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Lil Nas X, as well as those shown on the runways of luxury fashion houses such as Balenciaga and others.

All Images: Courtesy Warner Brothers; Collage by Gabe Conte