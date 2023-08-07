It’s raining bling bags and these are some of the hottest picks this season

Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, a dash of bling is often enough to elevate the look and take your fashion quotient a bar higher. And what better way to do so than by accessorising your outfit with a stunning bling bag?
Embellished with sparkling elements, such as rhinestones, crystals, jewel stones, sequins or even shimmery fabrics, bling bags are the perfect party accessory that every woman’s wardrobe needs. Exuding elegance and a dazzling appeal, bejewelled bags often make for a coveted choice for social events, parties and special occasions. Fashioned in clutch, sling, baguette or small shoulder bag styles, they are meticulously crafted in intricate designs and patterns characterising them as a work of art.
Not only can they be easily styled with different kinds of outfits, but they also manage to steal the limelight with their chic aesthetics and luxurious appeal. This also makes such statement pieces a must in every closet.
How to choose a bling bag?
Here are a few things to consider when adding a bling bag to your closet.
Purpose
The first thing to consider before buying an embellished bag is to figure out what you need it for. For instance, if you want a bling bag to accessorise your Indian and ethnic outfits for occasions like weddings and festive dinners, a piece such as NR by Nidhi Rathi Studded Flap Bag (Buy it for INR 2,699 on Myntra) would make for a great choice.
Similarly, if you desire a bag that can add a unique twist to your casual outfits and can be styled for parties equally well, then you can opt for the H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Shoulder Bag (Buy it for INR 1,999 on Myntra).
Types of embellishments
Bling bags come in a variety of embellishments such as rhinestones, sequins and crystals. For that matter, bags crafted entirely in glittering fabrics sans other stones are also available in case you desire a sophisticated and classy look.
Styles and hues
Bling bags come in a myriad of styles and designs. They are also available in a slew of colours, ranging from basic black, silver, gold and champagne to electric blue, hot pink, green and everything in between. When building your own collection of such ornamented bags, start by investing in understated pieces in basic hues such as black, grey and gold that can be styled in the most versatile ways. You can then move on to buying pieces designed in eclectic shades, shapes and patterns.
Size
While most bling party bags are small, styles that can hold more than just cards and lipsticks are also available. Consider what you’d generally carry in a bag when out partying or attending events like a wedding and pick a size accordingly.
Quality and care
Because of their delicate and fine make, these bags are more prone to wear and tear. Hence, always invest in a high-quality piece for it to last. Pay attention to the quality of the fabric, the finesses of stitching and the stones and metal hardware used.
Check out some statement bling bags to upgrade your wardrobe with
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Forever New Lea Diamante Pouch
- Dune London BECCIS Bag
- Mango Pink Rhinestone Crystal Bag
- Caprese Behold Silver
- NR by Nidhi Rathi Studded Flap Bag
- ALDO Geaven Grey Clutch
- JU+ Crystal Evening Bag
- Mango Stones Embellished Purse
- Haute Sauce Foldover Clutch
- H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Shoulder Bag
- Rubans Grey Stone and Fur Clutch Bag
- Ted Baker Green Crystal GLITERI Bag
- ESBEDA Diamond Boxy Sling
- Pearlfiesta Crystal Mini Bag
- Call It Spring Champagne Sequin Bag
A 90’s-inspired pouch bag embellished with clear stones, this bag sparkles when the light falls on it. Fashioned in a clutch-like make with a magnetic closure and a top handle, this bling bag can be styled stunningly with both Western wear and ethnic outfits. Its unique shape is what sets it apart and makes it a versatile pick.
Image: Courtesy Forever New
2 /15
Designed in a sophisticated blue hue is the shimmering BECCIS bag by Dune London that sets the bar high with its subtle yet exquisite look. Further adorned with an eye-catching crystal brooch over the magnetic flap closure, this bling bag is made with premium-quality PU. It comes with a metal chain sling that lets you carry it as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag. Moreover, this exquisite piece is also perfect for your formal work events.
Image: Courtesy Dune London
Perk up your Y2K look with this hot pink small shoulder bag encrusted with numerous pink-hued rhinestones. Perfect to carry at social events, date nights and parties, this bag promises to elevate the style quotient. It features a zipped closure and a buckle-style accent on the strap.
Image: Courtesy Mango
4 /15
Flamboyant in its true essence, this bling bag by Caprese curated in collaboration with renowned designer Manish Malhotra is bound to get those heads turning in your direction. With a sleek yet spacious make, this uber-chic bag is a perfect party accessory with its outer entirely embellished with stones and the hem featuring cascading crystal tassels. While the straps have knotted detailing for that added edge, the bag comes with a secure top zip closure.
Image: Courtesy Caprese
It’s time to amp up your festive and occasion wear looks with this gorgeous bejewelled bag that’s hand-embellished with stones in different shapes and sizes. Crafted on a black suede base, this bling clutch bag’s handle is hand-embroidered and lined with crystal tassels for that added opulence. It features a flap closure with magnetic fastening and enough space to hold all your essentials.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
6 /15
Turn up the heat in this sultry black and grey bling clutch bag that can be styled in versatile ways. A black shimmery clutch with a rhinestone-covered flap, this spacious stunner can store many things and even features a small inside pocket. It can also be carried as a sling bag, owing to its detachable chain strap that comes along with. It’s perfectly sized, making it an easy pick-me-up for days when you want your accessorising game to be on point.
Image: Courtesy Tata CLiQ Luxury
7 /15
Perfect to take your party look a notch above, this gorgeous pastel blue clutch bag will be a great addition to your wardrobe. Crafted in a quirky lip shape, this bag is studded with lots of rhinestones for that dazzling effect and features a detachable chain that allows it to be worn as a crossbody bag.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Laden with square-shaped silver stones is this black shoulder bag that’s further accentuated with a silver chain. With a magnetic fastening and enough space to hold some cash, cards and touch-up essentials, such as lipstick and compact, this bag is the perfect party accessory that’ll complement your look. For that matter, it can also be styled with office wear for work dinners and events.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Ideal to be paired with evening dresses, cocktail gowns and even Indian occasion wear, this Haute Sauce bling bag would make for a stunning statement. Fashioned in an egg shape and a golden hue, it is encrusted with rhinestones and has a studded bangle-style handle to carry. It also comes with a detachable sling that lets you go hands-free.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Add a pop of hue to your look with this striking blue shoulder bag replete with rhinestones. While it features a top zip fastening, its slim strap comes with a carabiner hook on one side that lets you loop the other side of the strap for a different style. The bag can be easily styled with denim wear and casual and party looks.
Image: Courtesy H&M
A perfect companion for all your occasions and parties, this clutch studded with glimmering stones and accentuated with fur detailing is one attention-grabbing piece. It features a twist and lock closure and ample space to hold your cards and touch-up necessities. The bag also comes with a detachable chain sling and a small top handle allowing you to carry it in three different ways.
Image: Courtesy Rubans
Get your bling on with this statement small-sized crossbody bag that’s bejewelled with shining green crystals all over. Adding glamorous hints to your outfit, this bling bag will be a great conversation starter enveloped in its understated elegance. Its main compartment also features an inside pocket for better organisation.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
13 /15
The Diamond Boxy Sling by ESBEDA has a rather casual appeal to it but exudes glam to a tee. Lightweight and spacious, it is crafted with premium PU leather that is fully covered in silver crystals for a blingy look. The compartment features a zip closure and can even hold your phone, sunglasses and keys. Its short black strap makes the bag easy to carry while you can also attach the additional chain sling that comes with it to wear it as a crossbody and go hands-free.
Image: Courtesy ESBEDA
14 /15
Crystal mini bags are the blingiest accessory in the partyscape right now and make for a unique alternative to classic rhinestone bags. Sewn together entirely with crystal beads, this bag will always be the hero of your look, whether Indian or Western. Even on days when you want to dress simply or opt for a relatively basic outfit, this bag will undoubtedly jazz up your look without any extra effort. Simply swing it onto your wrist or carry it as a top-held, and you’re good to go.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Providing both style and function is this roomy sequin bag that not only promises a glamorous look but also ensures you carry more than just the basics when out and about. For that matter, the main compartment also features slide pockets for organisation and easy storage.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero Image: Courtesy Dune London)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, for a bold statement that they make and how they elevate an outfit with their dazzling effect, bling bags (especially rhinestone and crystal embellished) are very popular and trending right now in the fashion landscape.
Answer: When styled smartly and aesthetically, bling bags can also be paired with formal attire. Whether you’re attending a post-work formal event or heading out for business dinners, whether you’re wearing a pantsuit or a simple work dress, an understated glimmering bag can amp up your look multifold.
Answer: Whether a bag is spacious enough or not depends on its style, design and what you intend to carry in it. Bling bags mostly come in clutch and small sling styles that can easily hold cash, some cards and lipstick for touch-ups. However, styles such as shoulder bags often have enough space to even hold essentials such as a phone, sunglasses or keys.
Answer: Such bags can be easily styled with all kinds of outfits, be it western wear, occasion wear or Indian wear. Whether you’re slipping into a simple dress or a casual streetwear outfit and want to amp it up with a twist, or you’re heading out for a social event or a party all dolled up, you can accessorise every look with a bling bag.
Answer: Bags make for a great gifting option, especially if you’re aware of the other person’s tastes, likes and dislikes, and so on. Moreover, a bling bag designed with beautiful jewels, crystals and stones will surely take anyone by surprise.