It’s raining bling bags and these are some of the hottest picks this season

Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, a dash of bling is often enough to elevate the look and take your fashion quotient a bar higher. And what better way to do so than by accessorising your outfit with a stunning bling bag?

Embellished with sparkling elements, such as rhinestones, crystals, jewel stones, sequins or even shimmery fabrics, bling bags are the perfect party accessory that every woman’s wardrobe needs. Exuding elegance and a dazzling appeal, bejewelled bags often make for a coveted choice for social events, parties and special occasions. Fashioned in clutch, sling, baguette or small shoulder bag styles, they are meticulously crafted in intricate designs and patterns characterising them as a work of art.

Not only can they be easily styled with different kinds of outfits, but they also manage to steal the limelight with their chic aesthetics and luxurious appeal. This also makes such statement pieces a must in every closet.

How to choose a bling bag?

Here are a few things to consider when adding a bling bag to your closet.

Purpose

The first thing to consider before buying an embellished bag is to figure out what you need it for. For instance, if you want a bling bag to accessorise your Indian and ethnic outfits for occasions like weddings and festive dinners, a piece such as NR by Nidhi Rathi Studded Flap Bag (Buy it for INR 2,699 on Myntra) would make for a great choice.

Similarly, if you desire a bag that can add a unique twist to your casual outfits and can be styled for parties equally well, then you can opt for the H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Shoulder Bag (Buy it for INR 1,999 on Myntra).

Types of embellishments

Bling bags come in a variety of embellishments such as rhinestones, sequins and crystals. For that matter, bags crafted entirely in glittering fabrics sans other stones are also available in case you desire a sophisticated and classy look.

Styles and hues

Bling bags come in a myriad of styles and designs. They are also available in a slew of colours, ranging from basic black, silver, gold and champagne to electric blue, hot pink, green and everything in between. When building your own collection of such ornamented bags, start by investing in understated pieces in basic hues such as black, grey and gold that can be styled in the most versatile ways. You can then move on to buying pieces designed in eclectic shades, shapes and patterns.

Size

While most bling party bags are small, styles that can hold more than just cards and lipsticks are also available. Consider what you’d generally carry in a bag when out partying or attending events like a wedding and pick a size accordingly.

Quality and care

Because of their delicate and fine make, these bags are more prone to wear and tear. Hence, always invest in a high-quality piece for it to last. Pay attention to the quality of the fabric, the finesses of stitching and the stones and metal hardware used.

Check out some statement bling bags to upgrade your wardrobe with