Cardi B and her top slay moments at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023

The most talked about week of fashion aka Paris Haute Couture Week comes to a wrap and we are still in awe of the styles and trends the luxury Maisons have left behind. But most of all one thing that keeps popping into our heads is the photomontage of Cardi B and her jaw-dropping looks at the biggest week of fashion. So, here is celebrating couture with a Cardi B touch to it.

The fashion capital has been in the headlines for a lot of reasons of late. The riots and the entire controversy sure is part of the reason, but since fashion eventually finds its way to dominate the streets of Paris, Haute Couture Week quite swiftly occupied the centre stage. After a successful series of Menswear collections, Paris witnessed another week filled to the brim with groundbreaking collections by some of the finest Maisons in the history of fashion. Well, a week that began with Schiaparelli and ended with Fendi had to leave a mark behind. Speaking of leaving a mark, apart from excellent collections, one aspect that stayed common on all four days was Cardi B and her jaw-dropping take on front-row fashion.

The rapper sure knows how to put up a show while donning some of the most gaze-worthy ensembles. She was spotted gracing two shows on day 1, three shows on day 3 and two shows on day 4, while leaving traces of her glamour each day. So, now that Haute Couture Week comes to an end, let us sit back and enjoy some eye-catching episodes of Cardi B and her fashion files.

Cardi B and her style files from the Haute Couture Week

Cardi Couture: Schiaparelli

As rightly stated on Schiaparelli’s Instagram feed this was quite literally ‘Cardi Couture’ courtesy of the allure and the oomph she oozes in that black and gold bustier velvet gown from the label. Not to forget the ear accessories, those gold bangles and the over-the-top black cape, all of this combined added that royal touch to her look.

Head of gold: Thom Browne

The same day another slay! After turning heads in Schiaparelli’s gown Cardi B was spotted in a completely contrasting look from Thom Browne. She exuded elegance in that tweed dress along with that gold headpiece that perfectly complements her look and gives us yet another moment in fashion to talk about for days.

Printed play: Jean Paul Gaultier

Another one in the lineup had to be the Jean Paul Gaultier show where Cardi B turned up in a sleek printed piece from the said designer’s label. Apart from the unique prints, those chunky silver accessories are what caught our eye.

Bold and brave in Balenciaga

If it’s not bold it’s not Balenciaga! The WAP rapper was seen slaying yet another show in Balenciaga couture. She donned an all-black glossy gown with a huge bow falling off on one side. But the catch here is the huge white ruffled cape she first appeared in, and little did we know that the white cape had this masterpiece hidden underneath.

Monogram memo: Valentino

Queen B was all covered in Valentino’s signature monogram with ‘V’ popping all through her ensemble. She donned a skintight beige jumpsuit all covered in Maison Valentino’s monogram alongside a cape that left a long train enough to woo us with her unmistakable allure.

Going Gaga over green: Gaurav Gupta

Well, this one sure is a special one as Cardi B has previously been spotted in this designer’s creations and left us mesmerised. Yes, it’s Gaurav Gupta, the Indian designer who’s well-versed in giving us some of the most vivid designs worth obsessing over. Cardi B’s all-green gown made us all go gaga over the designer’s creations and that headgear along with those embellishments, all of it combined was a vision to behold.

Slaying in shimmer: Fendi

Last, but not least Cardi B took the glam route yet again as she posed in an all-shimmer gown from Fendi Couture. The head-to-toe shimmer made her look as if she was shining bright like a diamond leaving a hint of rose gold behind.

