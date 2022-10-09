Cargo pants are the new It-Girl approved trend; here’s where to buy them

Take this as your cue to dump the mom jeans in favour of the baggy cargo pants that have us all in a Y2K moment. One of the highlights of street style is seeing how celebrities transform everyday pieces into unforgettable fashion moments. Cargo pants for women, for example, don’t exactly scream whimsical wardrobe essential, but Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and many other It-Girls have all lately demonstrated just how glamorous those utilitarian trousers can be. Scroll down to buy our top picks.

Love them or hate them, cargo pants are back in the game

The emergence of cargo pants demonstrates that we are living in a sartorial mash-up of the 1990s and the early 2000s. They gained popularity during the grunge-outfit style of the late 1990s before truly taking off in the early 2000s, and were worn by celebrities such as Aaliyah, Christina Aguliera, and Brittany Spears at the time.

Cargo and parachute-style pants have recently been seen on Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Lori Harvey, among others. They were also seen on the runways of Isabel Marant, Jaquemus, Laquan Smith, and other designers.

Fashion girls style inspo for wearing cargo pants

The conventional perception of cargo pants is not always good, but 2022’s interest in the Y2K era has given the utilitarian pants clean slate. Cargos were originally worn by British military personnel in the early 1990s, and they have since been strongly associated with hands-on professions that are unconcerned with sleek uniforms. The trousers’ unobtrusive design, which incorporates two huge pockets on the sides of the thighs or an oversized balloon fit, provides usefulness and convenience. However, the fashion world never backs down from a challenge, and reinventions of the basic cargo have appeared in many outstanding street-style moments in recent years.

Vintage cargo pants are becoming a hot search term on shopping apps. Everyone is eager to get their hands on a pair of these unglamorous yet trendy pants, and we may be able to blame it on young vintage sellers.

It goes without saying that it’s time to dig out your old cargos and dress them up with a Carrie Bradshaw-esque heel, or take a cue from Hailey Bieber and pair them with your favourite sneakers. Cargo pants for women have evolved from military uniforms to gorpcore go-to luxury pieces, demonstrating how practicality has been embraced by the fashion world. Scroll through to see how cargo pants are being styled in 2022.

Featured Image: Courtesy Joshua Rondeau/Unsplash