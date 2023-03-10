Cargo skirts are all set to make a comeback in the fashion scape

There has been a huge rise in Y2k fashion in the past few years. Be it from low-rise bootcut jeans, bucket hats, baby tees, etc. One of them was Cargo, which was all over the fashion scape in 2022. Now we are witnessing a resurgence of cargo skirts, a staple of the 90s. These skirts with pockets are back in all colours, materials, and lengths, from minis, and midis to maxis. The pockets, chains, and velcro details add just enough visual interest to make it easy to pair with other classic items.

Dramatic silhouettes with high slits, zippers, and ruching, as well as other daring details, makes styling the cargo skirt variations fun and quirky. You might think that all cargo skirts are the same but not only do they come in different lengths but also in different materials like leather, denim, satin, twill, etc as well as in a variety of prints. A cargo skirt can be easily dressed up or down. Many celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Beiber, and Bella Hadid, and many were spotted wearing cargo pants or skirts. Long or midi Cargo skirts are a great alternative to mini skirts for people looking for something unique and trendy.

6 celebrities acing the trend of cargo skirts like pros:

Bella Hadid:

We get the full Y2K vibes from this outfit. The low-waist parachute cargo skirt is back in style and can be styled in a variety of ways to achieve a classic 90s look or a completely new level of trendy look with a little mix and match. This look is a perfect example of how a cargo skirt can be styled in different colors and textures.

Mimi Moocher:

This black cargo utility skirt is not the usual black skirt, the white lines across the skirt give it a contrast stitching and make it a different and ‘not-so-boring’ look. This skirt is versatile and easy to style for a casual or an over-the-top look, the easiest and safest option is pairing it with a top of the same colour and accessories of a contrasting colour giving the outfit a chic and classy appearance.

Hailey Beiber:

The Pinstripe Cargo Skirt is a different take on the typical cargo skirt and brings a new look to the whole cargo trend. Styled with the same top and heels, it adds to the overall feel of the outfit, making it kinda hard not to love it.

Kendall Jenner:

This beige taupe skirt falls into the neutral colour category, so it goes with any type of top, but when paired with a solid colour, it is an easy way to look chic yet quirky. It’s not only comfortable but also versatile giving you the opportunity to create many different looks.

Elsa Hosk:

You can never go wrong with basics. one should definitely have a basic cargo skirt in their wardrobe as it can be styled with similar or contrasting tones. . There are plenty of options for dark cargo skirts, but a greige shade cargo midi skirt is a no-brainer. This look is the perfect example, if worn with a boxy leather jacket and a black top and accessorised with a black belt and bag it is an easy and trendy look.

Amelia Hamlin:

Not only is the colour unusual, but it pairs very well with other shades. If you want a shade that not everyone has, dark grey is the way to go. A dark grey cargo skirt worn with a simple white tank top and beige cardigan, paired with sunglasses, a leather baguette, and shoes is the perfect way to complete your look!

Hero Image: Courtesy Night City Clothing Featured Image: Courtesy Pinterest