Baggy pants are what all the cool girls are wearing! Here’s where to buy them

Baggy pants, also known as puddle pants, have been popular for a while, but it wasn’t until they started popping up on every street style photographer-covered corner in Paris, London, New York and Milan that the trend became evident. They’re back this year, and the selections are better than ever. From slouchy, distressed denim to loose, extra-long trousers, check out all the baggiest pant styles.

Baggy pants are the It-Girl-approved fashion trend

If someone had asked us ten years ago to put on a pair of pants that weren’t skin-tight, we would have rolled our eyes in disgust. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are all on board with the baggy trend and aren’t afraid to embrace loose, oversized clothing, including baggy pants.

The semistructured style (in denim, leather, or silk) goes with almost any top or knit in your wardrobe, from button-downs to grandpa sweater vests, cropped T-shirts, and looks great with mules, sneakers or heels.

Scroll down to discover how celebrities have incorporated the trend into their routines.

The baggy tailored trousers

Image: Courtesy Gotham/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s version of the trend is a little more formal but no less powerful. Take cues from her and wear a basic tee and an oversized shirt with flowy trousers, then finish your look with any type of footwear. We adore how her pleated trousers casually kiss the tops of her heels. Whether you’re wearing a shirt, a bodysuit, a knit, or a shrunken tank, a skinny belt brings it all together and helps you avoid trips to the tailor when dealing with roomier silhouettes.

The baggy denim

Image: Courtesy Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber’s wide jeans are a good base for practically any outfit. Follow her lead and pair slouchy denim with staples such as a classic white shirt and casual sneakers, then top it all off with basic or statement outerwear or accessories (or both).

Baggy Cargo

Image: Courtesy Gotham/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to baggy pants, and this baggy cargo trousers style is one of our favourites she’s worn. A cropped top that exposes some skin adds a smart – casual aspect to the whole look. Her outfit screams chic and comfy, and we’re here for it.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/_bellahadid.daily_