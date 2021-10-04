Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alexa Chung: Celebrities that owned Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, which kickstarted on 27 September, is all set for a grand finale on 5 October. Apart from setting trends for the upcoming year, the shows for this Paris Fashion Week also offered its audience some gorgeous open-air venues like the Seine, Fontaine du Trocadero, Bois de Vincennes and Eiffel Tower.

From renowned fashion houses — like Chanel, Christian Dior, Balmain, Valentino, Loewe, Rick Owens and Hermès — to many upcoming designers, Paris Fashion Week SS22 kept its promise to deliver nothing but glitz and glamour to the world of fashion. The latest fashion week not only set ablaze the runway but also wooed the audience through virtual events.

As usual, this year’s shows saw a lot of famous people, including brand ambassadors, in attendance as well. While some ruled the runway, many were part of the audience. Here’s a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week SS22 on and off the runway.

Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Helen Mirren

Aja Naomi King

Amber Heard

Camila Cabello

Camille Razat

Katherine Langford

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (R) with daughter Fillippa

Balenciaga show

Cardi B and Offset

Elliot Page

Lewis Hamilton

Naomi Campbell

Tommy Dorfman

Dior show

Elizabeth Debicki

Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink

Iris Law

Alexa Chung

Liza Koshy

Saint Laurent show

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink

Carla Bruni

Valentino show

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Olivia Culpo