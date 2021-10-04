Home > Style > Fashion > Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alexa Chung: Celebrities that owned Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alexa Chung: Celebrities that owned Paris Fashion Week
04 Oct 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alexa Chung: Celebrities that owned Paris Fashion Week

Divya Jain
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, which kickstarted on 27 September, is all set for a grand finale on 5 October. Apart from setting trends for the upcoming year, the shows for this Paris Fashion Week also offered its audience some gorgeous open-air venues like the Seine, Fontaine du Trocadero, Bois de Vincennes and Eiffel Tower.

From renowned fashion houses — like Chanel, Christian Dior, Balmain, Valentino, Loewe, Rick Owens and Hermès — to many upcoming designers, Paris Fashion Week SS22 kept its promise to deliver nothing but glitz and glamour to the world of fashion. The latest fashion week not only set ablaze the runway but also wooed the audience through virtual events.

As usual, this year’s shows saw a lot of famous people, including brand ambassadors, in attendance as well. While some ruled the runway, many were part of the audience. Here’s a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week SS22 on and off the runway.

Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Helen Mirren

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Helen Mirren
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Aja Naomi King

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Aja Naomi King
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Amber Heard

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Amber Heard
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Camila Cabello

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Camila Cabello
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Camille Razat

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week: Camille Razat
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (R) with daughter Fillippa

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (R) and his daughter Fillippa Coster-Waldau
Image: Courtesy Lucas Barioulet/AFP

Balenciaga show

Cardi B and Offset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Elliot Page

Elliot Page
Image: Courtesy Christophe Archambault/AFP

Lewis Hamilton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Naomi Campbell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Tommy Dorfman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman)

Dior show

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Image: Courtesy Christophe Archambault/AFP

Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Iris Law

Iris Law
Image: Courtesy Christophe Archambault/AFP

Alexa Chung

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung)

Liza Koshy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy)

Saint Laurent show

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Carla Bruni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial)

Valentino show

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

Olivia Culpo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Divya Jain
Fashion
