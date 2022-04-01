Kim K to Lizzo: 6 celebrities who have their own shapewear and activewear lines

Renowned celebrities are often seen launching their own line of shapewear, clothing or accessory, especially when they relate to it in a special way.

The most recent celebrity to join the highly lucrative shapewear market is American singer, rapper and three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo. On 30 March 2022, the “Good As Hell” singer took to Instagram to launch her shapewear brand named Yitty.

Yitty will be backed by Kate Hudson’s (co-founded and co-owned) shapewear and fitness apparel brand Fabletics and is currently making headlines for its all-inclusive sizes.

Celebrity-owned shapewear and activewear lines you can check out

Fabletics

Fabletics is a leading name in the global shapewear realm co-founded by actress and fashion icon Kate Hudson in October 2013. Considering that she is a flagbearer of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, the launch came as no surprise.

Hudson teamed up with co-founders Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler to launch the athleisure brand as a subsidiary for online e-commerce unicorn JustFab. The idea dawned upon them when they noticed that there were “plenty of luxury brands, but none that offered high-quality, stylish gear at accessible prices,” according to their website.

With a paid subscription model in place, buyers can purchase the products online. An array of workout essentials and sportswear, along with leggings, bras, hoodies and even casual t-shirts, are available for both men and women.

The much-loved brand has entered into partnerships with celebrities like singer Demi Lovato and actress Vanessa Hudgens and in 2020, Fabletics roped in comedian Kevin Hart as the face of its menswear collection. In 2018, CNBC reported that the company aimed at having 100 stores globally.

SKIMS

Trust Kim Kardashian to take the shapewear line and turn it into a fashion statement like no one else. Launched in 2019 with entrepreneur Emma Grede as co-founder, SKIMS is branded as “solutions for every body.” The website positions it as a “solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.” The products are technically crafted to give the perfect contour and shape to the body while flattering its originality and form that enhances all the right curves.

From a range of bras, leggings, undergarments, separates and stylish one-pieces, SKIMS’ products not only score major fashion points but also accentuate the comfort level of anyone who wears them. Made with cotton and faux leather, the products can stretch up to twice their size. Its range varies from XXS to XXXXL. Recently, Kim K took the brand a step further with the launch of a stylish swimwear line.

SKIMS has come a long way in the shapewear arena, especially after collaborating with renowned names like Fendi and Team USA.

Spanx

Despite having no fashion or retail business experience, American entrepreneur Sara Blakely whipped up quite a storm in the world of slimming underwear and shapewear. Blakely launched the company in 2000 out of her own frustration due to the lack of proper and affordable undergarments that would give the perfect smooth look and comfort.

Celebrities have time and again sported Spanx leggings and bodysuits. Comprising a wide range of separates, tights, undergarments, bras, maternity wears and denims, there are more reasons than one behind celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry prefer to wear Spanx. Spanx also has a menswear line, which was launched in 2010.

In fact, after signing a deal with Blackstone in 2021, Spanx was valued at USD 1.2 billion, according to a report by CNN Business. The official website also states that in March, Sara was pronounced the world’s youngest, self-made female billionaire by Forbes Magazine and one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People.

Ivy Park

Beyoncé’s activewear and athleisure company Ivy Park has a very sweet story behind its name. Her daughter Blue Ivy’s name and the singer’s personal memories of visiting the same park while growing up have rendered the name to her company. It has a varied line of sportswear, workout essentials, undergarments, sneakers, leggings, tracks and other products in vibrant and pop colours.

Launched in 2016, the products available can be worn to the gym, park, to run errands and are sure to give you confidence while ticking all the style boxes. It was launched in partnership with Topshop, but when a scandal hit the brand in 2018, Beyoncé took full ownership of the company. Since 2019, sneaker giant Adidas has collaborated with Ivy Park a number of times and in December 2021, the two celebrated their fifth collaborative collection called HALLS of IVY.

In a promotional video for the brand, the “Partition” singer said, “There are things I’m still afraid of. When I have to conquer those things, I still go back to that park. Before I hit the stage, I go back to that park. When it was time for me to give birth, I went back to that park. The park became a state of mind. The park became my strength. The park is what made me who I am. Where’s your park?”

Day Won

Candice Huffine is an inspiration for all, shattering stereotypes as a plus-size supermodel. But that is not all. To inspire and instil confidence among the youth to embrace and love their bodies as they are, Candice went a step ahead and launched her brand of activewear and sportswear called Day Won in 2017.

The website claims to be the first ‘fully size-inclusive activewear brand in the United States.’ With a range of leggings, shorts, bras, gym wear, separates and much more, Day Won is a one-stop solution for those looking for stylish workout clothes with maximum comfort.

Available in bold prints, all products are available in ‘sizes 0 through 32 with no exceptions’ that too at very affordable prices. The brand is also environmentally conscious and uses recycled materials for its products to generate minimal waste.

Yitty

In partnership with Fabletics, Lizzo launched Yitty as a shapewear brand that is all about letting women celebrate their bodies and be comfortable in their skin. It is a “love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body,” wrote Lizzo on Instagram, introducing this new venture.

Arriving on 12 April 2022, the shapewear and activewear will initially come in three different lines. Nearly Naked will be all about seamless garments, Mesh Me will feature transitional apparels that can be worn as both under or outerwear, and Major Label will be an array of daily lifestyle pieces.

With a wide range of sizes from 6X to XS, Yitty has ‘self-love’ and ‘radical inner confidence’ as its main mantras.

