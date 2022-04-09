Ethnic ensembles: Take cues from 10 celebrities for Baisakhi 2022

Take inspiration from these Bollywood divas for your Baisakhi outfits.

In India, we hardly fall short of occasions to dress up, and one to look forward to this month is the vibrant festival of Baisakhi. Celebrating the harvest season, Baisakhi is all about bringing colours to life. So, if you have a Baisakhi get-together coming up, add pop-hued colours and bright-toned attires to your wardrobe.

This season, we take fashion cues from our favourite Bollywood stars, who are celebrated for their choice of eclectic prints, golds, bursts of neons and shimmers for ethnic wear. If Sonam Bajwa takes on shararas and ghagras, then Sara Ali Khan knows how to keep it chic and effortless.

Add these traditional looks to your mood board this season for the perfect Baisakhi attire!