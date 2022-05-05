Celebrity-inspired breezy beachwear to bookmark for your next vacay

With the sun smiling down and heat at its peak, it’s hard to resist the urge to hit the beach. As a result, summertime travels have kickstarted. Bollywood celebrities’ Instagram handles are beaming with sun-kissed clicks at exotic locations. But what’s even trendier is their super chic beachwear.

Setting some serious style goals, these actresses are making us drool over their OOTDs for their summer vacays. Earlier, a lot of celebs used to get snapped in bikinis and monokinis, but now many are flaunting their breezy and easy going ensembles. Whether it’s a colourful sarong, flowy light-weighed dress or a simple pair of shorts, the divas know how to spill the sass in beachwear.

Celebrity-inspired beachwear to pack for your next summer holiday

Talking about newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the two are the go-to celebrities for swimwear inspiration. Their Insta handle is loaded with vibrant-hued two-pieces and floral dresses one can easily don at the beach while relaxing or at the resorts grabbing a bite.

Therefore, before you get on a flight to your nearest beach destination, don’t forget to pack must-have attires for your holiday. We rummaged through the Instagram accounts of some popular celebrities and rounded up some photos from their travel archives. Take cues from these actresses’ wardrobes and revamp your beachwear collection.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/ @aslisona, @ananyapanday, @saraalikhan25; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/ @aliaabhatt