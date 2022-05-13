10 wedding-ready chikankari lehengas by celebrities for summer

Chikankari lehengas are the perfect blend of elegance and simplicity. The intricate detailing of this fabric from Lucknow has made its way to the shelves of premium Indian fashion labels in forms of some gorgeously embroidered lehengas, other than the usual suit pieces. Initially, it was all about white threads and cotton. However, now, as the embroidery technique has caught the eyes of many new age designers, there are a plethora of chikankari couture pieces that have been experimented on with bright colours and shiny threads.

10 celebrity-inspired chikankari lehengas for summer weddings

The class and richness of this traditional silhouette has won hearts of a number of Indian celebrities. As a result, many divas, right from Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, have embraced chikankari for different festive occasions. The best part is that even if your personal style statement is inclined towards minimalism or maximalism, the collection of ensembles you’ll get in this fabric won’t disappoint you.

You can easily trust chikankari lehengas when it comes to summer weddings. The highly refined, bright hued outfit will be an apt pick if you are a bridesmaid or even a bride. Remember when Sonam Kapoor slipped into a pristine ivory chikankari creation by Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani for her sangeet ceremony? It is still a hit and is quite in trend during summer.

So, simply ditch the idea of not wearing a lehenga just because of the soaring temperatures and comfortably opt for a light weighed chikankari number to beat the heat.

Take inspiration from our list of 10 celebrities who are giving us some major fashion goals by donning these magnificent chikankari lehengas that can be of help when planning your outfits for a summer wedding or any traditional celebration.

(Image: Courtesy Instagram/@khushikapoor02, @manishmalhotra05; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)