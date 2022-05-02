Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities for the perfect Eid outfit

Eid is just around the corner, and it’s high time to plan the outfits for the special day. When it comes to deciding an attire for this season, one always thinks of fuss-free and flowy silhouettes, including printed shararas, ivory anarkalis and light-weight palazzos.

12 celebrity-inspired Eid outfits

Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Anushka Sharma have flaunted their love for anarkalis. Even new age A-listers’ Instagram handles have given a vote of approval for the flowy ensembles for the festive season.

Where Janhvi Kapoor’s heavily-embroidered lehenga gives the perfect Eid outfit vibes, Alia Bhatt‘s bright vibrant salwar kameez is no different. Meanwhile, no one can beat long and easy going anarkali suits like the one worn by Nora Fatehi. These are some of our favourite picks for this Eid from the celebrity gallery, which can easily top the trend charts.

Take a look at a series of pictures we have curated from Bollywood celebrities’ Instagram feeds. These Eid outfits will help you make a statement effortlessly.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@parineetichopra, @saraalikhan95, @norafatehi; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@sonamkapoor