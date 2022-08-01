Celebrity showstoppers turning up the heat at the the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 

Celebrity showstoppers are no strangers to stealing the show while strutting down the ramp, likewise, we have an interesting lineup of celebs closing the shows for some of these stunning couturiers at the India Couture Week this season.

After two years of virtually appreciating collections, the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 gave us a sigh of relief by coming back to the ramp in all its joy and splendour. Speaking of which, what’s a fashion week without a dash of the celebrity glam quotient in it, right? Now that this nine-day fashion fiesta came to an end, it’s time for us to look back and appreciate not just the opulence of these 13 couturiers, but also raise a shoutout to the who’s who of B-town who turned showstoppers for many of these designers.

Apart from the designers making headlines for their lovely couture collections, the celebrity showstoppers at the India Couture Week grabbed a huge spot under the spotlight. We witnessed the Bollywood glitterati slaying in those dreamy wedding lehengas and evening couture gowns and adding their fair share of the charm to the designer’s intricate craft. So, if you missed out on this year’s edition, well then we have this daunting lineup of celebrity showstoppers stealing not just the show, but our hearts too.

Witness this eye-catching lineup of celebrity showstoppers at the fashion week

Rashmika Mandanna for Varun bahl

Well, it’s unfair to not talk about the ‘firsts’ of this season, so to begin with we had the gorgeous beauty of the south, Rashmika Mandanna making her debut at the India Couture Week 2022 for the ace designer Varun Bahl. The actress exuded elegance in a dreamy red lehenga and added her charm to Bahl’s vision of a ‘New Leaf’ into the land of couture.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Anju Modi

Next up we have the ethereal beauty of B-Town, Aditi Rao Hydari closing the show for Anju Modi at the India Couture Week. Aditi Rao Hydari is no stranger to making our hearts flutter with her ethnic ensembles, but this time she looked absolutely breathtaking in that regal yellow and green lehenga while strutting down the ramp for one of the finest couturiers that India has, Anju Modi.

Malaika Arora for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

As one speaks of celebrity showstoppers, how can one miss out on Malaika Arora? The hot-shot diva of B-town and her streak of stealing the show while strutting down the ramp. Arora donned a black body-con embellished sheer gown from the designer duo’s latest couture collection titled – Fibonacci. The plunging neckline and the thigh-high slit are what made the look a perfect fit for one’s evening soirees.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Dolly J

Continuing the streak of celebrity showstoppers, we have the fiery fitness freak, Shilpa Shetty Kundra playing muse for Dolly J. The actress dazzled in a cut-out gown from the said designer’s latest couture collection ‘Meraki’. Proving her fashion prowess yet again, Shetty Kundra was all smiles while walking down the ramp in that embellished gown.

Guru Randhawa and Farhan Akhtar for Siddartha Tytler

Tytler sure made the show all about expanding his horizons and getting two of the most dapper dudes to walk the ramp for him. From Guru Randhawa making his debut at the ramp to the ace actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar taking the ethnic play a notch above, Siddartha Tytler’s latest collection ‘Shān-Shui’ was an abstract addition to the couture clan.

Sara Ali Khan for Falguni Shane Peacock

Well, who better than this regal beauty to pay justice to Falguni Shane Peacock and their intricate and sartorial picks? Sara Ali Khan looked resplendent in a blue glittery lehenga from their couture collection titled ‘Love Forever’. From the choice of colour to the sequence play, her entire ensemble was worth turning a thousand heads.

Arjun Kapoor for Kunal rawal

Next up we have the effortlessly stylish B-Town charmer, Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal, in an all-black embellished sherwani from Rawal’s couture collection- ‘Dear Men’. He exuded his effortless charm and owned the ramp with his dapper moves.

Rajkummar Rao for Anamika Khanna

Lastly, to end this lineup of celebrity showstoppers we have Rajkummar Rao adding his fair share to the grandeur of the Grand Finale. The actor wore a tone-on-tone ripped ensemble from Anamika Khanna along with a statement jewellery piece setting a strong example of gender fluidity out there.

All images courtesy: FDCI.