Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma decodes Nora Fatehi’s dazzling look at the FIFA World Cup 2022

If you’re still trying to recover from the scintillating FIFA World Cup finale well then that makes the two of us! From an easy-going first half, the nerve-wracking second half to the nail-biting extra time the finale was nothing short of a magical night worth remembering. Speaking of a magical night, it sure was an uncontested win for Argentina, but it was also a big day for the Bollywood glitterati making it’s impact at a global level. From our favourite celebrities keeping their game day dressing strong, to Nora Fatehi drawing the curtains for the finale, all dolled up in her natural element, courtesy of her stylist Aastha Sharma.

Joining the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Nora Fatehi exuded glamour at the closing ceremony, taking the country’s pride a notch higher. Her look was a sartorial masterpiece that set the internet ablaze. And since we’re still gushing over Fatehi’s iconic look it’s time to offer our due credit to the guardian angels responsible for dropping some take-notice looks on our gram handles aka, the stylists. Nora’s impeccable look was put together by Aastha Sharma, one of the most celebrated stylists in B-town. Now further to enhance the striking features of her ensemble, Aastha gives us a rare glimpse into what went behind weaving this outstanding look and getting all of this together.

Aastha Sharma on styling Nora Fatehi for her FIFA performance look

Since it was a momentous occasion, tell us what was your inspiration behind Nora’s FIFA look.

Nora being at such a prestigious platform performing in front of billions of people had to make sure the outfit and the look were impactful yet comfortable for her performance. Black being such a strong colour, the moment we saw the Michael Cinco dress, we were sure this is it. I’d also seen this dress on the iconic Lady Gaga a while back and it was such a powerful look, making it even more perfect for the occasion.

Tell us what went behind sourcing the look and give us a little glimpse of what went behind the curtains.

The timelines were quite tight and we had less than a week to prepare the entire look thus I flew to Dubai and met Michael at his atelier, and when I saw this dress I couldn’t stop thinking about how stunning it’ll look on Nora. We had a few other options as well but this dress was IT the moment we saw it. We did the trials in Qatar and she wore the dress, we all went gaga about it.

How would you describe working with Nora and what is the one thing you admire the most about her?

It’s always a creative dream to work with Nora. She’s so involved in the whole process, her look, her hair and makeup, and her overall presence and super aware of what works for her, she’s up to the mark with the latest trends and fashion which makes it a stylist’s dream to work with. She’s extremely professional and hard-working and super involved in everything she’s a part of.

The key factors that you had in mind while curating this look for Nora?

Strong and powerful. Sexy and glamorous.

Since it was an iconic moment so how did you deal with the pressure and were there any setbacks while putting the look together?

When you enjoy what you do, you really don’t take it as pressure. The whole process was creatively so satisfying that I enjoyed each and every step. It was a great way to end the year with a Bang.

Hero Image: Courtesy Norafatehi/IG. Featured Image: Courtesy Aastha Sharma