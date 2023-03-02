A guide to pregnancy dressing feat celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma

Smashing all the stereotypical myths, and taking pride in flaunting her curves and embracing her changing body, ace celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma talks about her pregnancy journey and about striking a balance between her signature style and her maternity wardrobe.

Styling B-town divas is much more than just deciding their wardrobe, it’s an art mastered by several icons in Bollywood, and one such icon is the soon-to-be mama, the one with a phenomenal style streak, aka celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma. Having said that, if you’re an avid follower of her feed, you’d know that apart from dolling divas like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Disha Patani, Sharma has been taking pride in flaunting her baby bump of late. The ace stylist is currently in a love affair with her curves and her changing body. She poses her way into breaking stereotypes and her gram feed is enough proof that she’s smashing the myth that pregnancy is an excuse for women to take a break. Furthermore, if you’re keen on knowing all about her pregnancy journey we have her sharing her thoughts on her signature style and a few tips for all the moms-to-be out there.

In conversation with soon-to-be-mum and celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma

How has your whole pregnancy journey been?

I’m so grateful that my pregnancy journey has been super smooth and enjoyable. Of course, one’s body goes through changes and it gets tough at times, but I kept myself super busy with work and life and time just went by. I can say that I enjoyed every bit of it.

What would u say is your signature style? Has it changed since you’ve become pregnant?

My signature style has always been relaxed and easy dressing with lots of oversized clothing, more in a bohemian space. This honestly helped me through my pregnancy as most of my clothes fit me even when I changed sizing month after month. However, during the last few months, I started wearing more fitted silhouettes as I’m loving my bump and curves and want to accentuate them as much as possible.

Some styling hacks to elevate a simple outfit?

Accessories – perfect accessories with a simple clean outfit can bring in a whole lot of difference. Wearing bold jewellery pieces and having a nice bag and footwear can change up the whole look.

Any celebrity moms whose style you look up to or admire?

I loved how Kareena Kapoor dressed when she was pregnant- effortless and chic. Also Blake Lively is so stylish and relatable at the same time!

What are some staples that one should have in their wardrobe?

An oversized white shirt, a well-fitted summer dress, a good pair of denim and cool oversized bags

What are your 3 fashion tips for moms-to-be? How would you describe your maternity style like? Was it easy for you to find stylish or fun maternity wear?

For all the mom’s to be my biggest advice would be – Don’t hide your curves- this is probably the one and only time you can flaunt the curves and look elegant at the same time- pick outfits that fit well and things you can reuse later too. It’s not super easy to find good maternity wear in India but some high-street brands have started doing exclusive maternity wear which is good. Online there are tons of options- but don’t overboard yourself shopping when pregnant, try hacks and tricks to use what you have with a mix of new add-ons.

A piece of style advice you would like to pass down to your child?

It’s too early to pass on any advice but I’d like my child to find his/her own style and be effortless and not overstress about the social pressure

Did you feel there’s a shortage of stylish clothes for moms in the market?

I think yes, we can definitely have more stylish maternity wear brands. There is a perception that maternity wear should be dull and boring which we need to change- it can be stylish and fashionable- something we should learn from the west

What’s been the comfiest outfit you’ve worn in the last few months?

All of my maternity wear from Nike- I’ve latterly lived in the last few months

Going back, was the fashion industry always your calling?

I think yes, I don’t see myself anywhere else and would love to expand around fashion and style.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Aastha Sharma.