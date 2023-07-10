Celebrity stylist and content creator Sanjana Batra takes Paris with Gaurav Gupta

Paris is always a good idea, especially when you’re sitting front row for some of the biggest names in couture. In the midst of all the chaos and excitement of Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2023/24, we caught up with celebrity stylist turned content creator, Sanjana Batra and got her quick take on fashion and its nuances.

Sanjana Batra was busy creating highly photographed celebrity looks that were checking all the sartorial success boxes and then the pandemic hit. Leading her to use the change in pace to put the spotlight on herself and showcase her personal style as a fashion content creator.

As a celebrity stylist, Sanjana Batra’s client roster was an impressive one with names like Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra on it. Each celebrity look from Sanjana Batra’s styling handbook boasted a distinctively unique style. Given her stellar record and reputation as a celebrity stylist, it was easy for Sanjana Batra to forge relationships with some of the industry’s most sought-after brands and designers as well as emerging ones. This journey has led Sanjana Batra to make her presence felt amongst some of the most established names in the industry. As she sits front row at Gaurav Gupta’s couture show, ‘Hiranyagarbha’ we talk to her about style and more.

Celebrity stylist and fashion influencer, Sanjana Batra talks style and more:

How would you describe your style?

I think I would describe my style as classic, chic and part experimental.

Tell us about your look for Gaurav Gupta’s show at Paris Haute Couture Week.

I think the moment I saw this gown, I loved it because the colour was something that really stood out for me. It’s a beautiful jewel-tone colour with incredible detailing. The silhouette is super flattering. It’s extremely classic and has a timeless appeal to it and yet has got Gaurav Gupta’s signature style. So, it just ticked all the boxes for me.

What led to the switch from being a Bollywood stylist to a content creator?

The switch happened very organically. There was no real thought or conscious decision to make a switch. It was during covid, I moved from Bombay to Delhi during that period and I started creating content to showcase my personal style because until then it was more about the people, I was styling but this was the first time I started putting out a lot more content around my style and it resonated well with my audience. Brands and designers started getting in touch to create content for them and that’s kind of how it took off and honestly, I really enjoyed which is why I think it was something I continued doing.

What are you most excited about Paris Haute Couture Week this season?

I always love fashion week because it’s a very visually fulfilling experience, especially for someone who loves fashion or works in fashion and gets to experience it in real-time. I also get the opportunity to create content around fashion week and at the same time meet all my friends from the industry. So, it’s always an exciting time.

Tell us what you love about Paris.

Personally, I love Paris because I feel it’s such a beautiful city and it’s the perfect walking city in my opinion. Every nook and corner is very beautiful and has such a strong sense of character. At the same time, it is a fast-paced city. I also feel every neighbourhood and every area has such a distinct aesthetic which is something I find very interesting as well. The food and fashion are always great.

Your favourite show for Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2023/24?

My favourite show so far would be Schiaparelli. It’s not a show I attended but it was absolutely divine as always.

What are the essentials you carry along for any fashion week?

The essentials I would carry to Fashion Week over and above the look I am wearing, I will always carry one backup option for every two outfits just in case of any last-minute issues. I always carry a styling kit which has everything from safety pins, a sewing kit, double-sided tape, body tape, a stain remover pen, and basically anything you might need for fitting issues or touch-ups. I always carry a comfortable pair of slides to wear before or after the show because a lot of times you have to walk a fair amount and then heels are tiring. A portable steam iron is also something I always carry because most outfits need to be steamed and that’s the only way to prep them.

Your thoughts on the latest social media platform, Threads?

Honestly, Twitter was always too serious for me and I am a very over-sensitive human being. So, I just stay away from such platforms. With threads, I have this weird level of comfort and it’s like Instagram’s little sister so I am at a point where I don’t care what I am saying on threads. I am just having fun with it and I am just shit posting on threads before these Twitteratis get on it. Once they are there, I don’t know what will happen to me. Probably going to be out but until then it’s my battlefield.

Images: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/IG.