From Sonam to Deepika: Celebrities giving us major winter fashion inspiration

It may be the season of hibernation but winters shouldn’t be synonymous with grey and gloomy. Layers of jumpers, cardigans under thick jackets no more define the fashion rules for fall. It is about making smart investments and picking up versatile pieces. A sharp, well-tailored blazer or an overcoat in an interesting pattern can do the trick. Lightweight shrugs thrown over embroidered outfits can never go out of style, and jumpsuits teamed with slouchy jackets or blazers make for a winning look. Here is the best celebrity winter style that will solve your fashion conundrums this season.

Take notes! Here are the best celebrity winter style cues

A statement overcoat/dress

Leave it to Sonam Kapoor when it comes to introducing new trends. Recently, she was spotted in a Simone Rocha coat ensemble, comprising of a tulle dress and a black overcoat with ruched shoulders. We say everything was perfect about the look. A seamlessly put together, the effortless all-black ensemble is never bad for winters. Style a dramatic overcoat cinched by a belt to make the most of chilly winter nights.

Jumpsuits + Blazers

Jumpsuits and blazers are not the first pairings that come to mind for winters, but it is a must-try trend this year. Takes cues from Anushka Sharma and team your stylish ensemble with a pair of statement boots. When it comes to power dressing, the usual pantsuit is out. A sharp tie and a crisp white shirt paired with an edgy jumpsuit do it.

A classic black trench

Whether you are a minimalist or an adventurous maximalist, a classic black trench is a fall must-have. You can pair it with floor-sweeping dresses (take cues from Deepika Padukone wearing Dior), simple t-shirts, denim shirts or even sarees. Also, street style mavens like Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Palermo have given us enough cues on how to wing the look with a simple trench; belt them and pair them with statement sneakers. This classic piece has always been an inseparable part of the celebrity winter style canvas.

The great investment: Denim

Denim on denim, denim jackets with formal trousers or denim dress layered with an oversized denim jacket, you can never have enough of denim. Fall in particular calls for heavy-duty denim jackets. They are sharp and versatile. We simply love stylist Shaleena Nathani’s all-Balmain look. This part-disco and part-bad girl vibe prove that denim is one of the most versatile and experimental trends.

Braving the winters with boots

From Balenciaga’s patent leather boots to Ferragamo’s thigh-grazing classic in oxblood, winters are incomplete without a sleek pair of boots. Take cues from Alia Bhatt because drazers are all the rage now. What better way to pull off a statement drazer or belt a slouchy blazer than with boots in winters? The look has been approved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Sonam Kapoor, and Karlie Kloss. Make sure that the boots you invest in are versatile, veer away from loud hues.

A hero power suit

Needless to say, a well-tailored pantsuit can do wonders and has always been a part of the celebrity winter style bracket. Coordinated or monochrome pantsuits are always in style but we suggest investing in pieces that make a statement. You can begin by experimenting with prints and patterns (think stripes and ditsy florals). Both Priyanka Chopra in Alberta Ferretti and Rhea Kapoor in Suket Dhir live up to their status of being fashion mavens in this looks. So, whether it’s reflective or interesting colour schemes in prints and patterns, opt for suits that’ll help you stand out.