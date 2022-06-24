The CHANEL Métiers d’art collection will be showcased in Dakar, Senegal this time

Drop everything that you’ve been doing because CHANEL just announced that they will show their 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection in Dakar, Senegal.

From themed runway shows to collection launches, all of this had been on a temporary pause due to the pandemic. But since the norms are easing out a bit, fashion sure found a way to display what’s hot, as destination fashion shows are back, post the global lockdown. Appreciating those high-end apparel pieces amidst picturesque destinations is a tradition that is ready to get the fashion mongers back together under one roof. On that note, get ready to channel your fashion instincts as CHANEL is renewing its tradition of traveling and is set to unveil its 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection in Dakar, Senegal, on December 6th, 2022.

Stay tuned for the CHANEL Métiers d’art collection in Dakar, Senegal

CHANEL is no stranger when it comes to doing destination fashion shows, as they’ve been acing the field since 2002. Taking you down the memory lane, the last show that took place in Le19M brought together Lesage, Montex, Lemarie, Goosens, Massaro, etc, and reaffirmed Paris as the centre of creation. After visiting Tokyo, New York, Edinburgh, and Shanghai, taking the charm of CHANEL even further, this time the House chose Dakar to make the savoir-faire of its Métiers d’art resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city.

So, taking the long-known tradition forward, CHANEL presented a collection in December that celebrates the virtuosity of its Métiers d’art and exhibits its commitment to promoting this exceptional artisanal heritage around the world.