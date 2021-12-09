A futuristic new location sets tone at Chanel’s Métiers d’art collection 2021/22

Housed in the futuristic 19M building in Paris, Chanel’s Métiers d’art collection 2021/22 heralded a new vision with a tribute to the past.

For the last two decades, Chanel hosts its Métiers d’Art show honouring the fine craftsmanship that its artisan partners bring to the house’s collections. Each year, the French house pays a tribute to the workshops (from Mumbai to Hamburg) that embroider, pleat, beat (gold) and more for the brand. This year, the homage was closer home with the show being held at the luminous new building, le19M in Paris itself.

Held on Tuesday, December 7, the show was overseen by Virginie Viard, Artistic Director of the Fashion collections. Unperturbed by fashion calendars, the Chanel Métiers d’art collection introduces Chanel aficionados to the craft virtuosos. Essentially, the behind-the-scene workshops like Lesage (couture embroider), Desrues (button designer), Lemarié (flower maker), Maison Michel (milliner), Massaro (bootmaker) and more get their moment to shine at the Chanel Métiers d’Art show. Established names like these to hundreds of embroiderers, feather workers, paruriers, goldsmiths, pleaters, shoemakers, hatters, milliners, glove makers, tanners, leatherworkers, and silk and cashmere experts; all get their due credit.

Everything you need to know about Chanel’s Métiers d’art collection 2021/22

Initiated by Gabrielle Chanel herself, the collection is truly a recognition of the artisans. It’s a celebration of the collaborative nature of fashion and has given these art ateliers the encouragement they needed to achieve greater successes ever since the 80s. In its current iteration, Métiers d’art brings together some forty Maisons d’art and factories, representing more than six thousand, six hundred employees around the world.

The location for this year’s show was Chanel’s own multidisciplinary space in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, away from the usual haunts of rue Cambon and the Grand Palais. Spread over 25,500 sq feet, 19M is designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti and serves as home to 11 Maisons d’art with over 600 employees. There is Lesage Intérieurs and its School of Art Embroidery, Montex with its MTX decoration department along with Massaro, Lemarié, Maison Michel, Lognon, Paloma and Goossens. The contemporary site is perhaps a sibyl of the new Chanel, in the absence of Karl Lagerfeld, one that is steeped in history but with an outlook for the future. Prior to the show, Chanel released an animated teaser of the collection by REMEMBERS studio with models wearing timeless creations and a look at the venue, le19M.

The collection, in the same spirit, is “very metropolitan yet sophisticated, with tweed jackets with sweatshirt sleeves, graffiti-style embroidery in coloured beads by Lesage, voluminous purple or royal blue knit Bermuda short-outfits, and casual coats worn open,” shares Virginie Viard. The influence of the structure can also be seen in Chanel’s Métiers d’art collection 2021/22 with embroideries by Montex (that are graphic in silver sequin) being inspired by the 19M building. The show was a treat for guests as they could experience the intricacies of the collection and the building as well.

All Images: Courtesy Chanel.