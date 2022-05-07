Check out these made in India bags that are also sustainable

If you’re looking to curate a more sustainable wardrobe, switch to eco-friendly, homegrown bags and celebrate nature and Indian handicrafts.

Sustainability has been making its presence felt in the fashion industry for a couple of years now, with brands trying to be carbon neutral and reducing their waste and an increasing shift towards cruelty-free products. However, while finding clothes is still easier, the hunt for good quality, sustainable and vegan bags is a long one, especially if you’re looking for Indian-made products.

So, if you’re trying to be more mindful of your choices and want to make a sustainable purchase, we’ve rounded up some Indian sustainable bags from various brands that you can add to your vanity.

Made in India bags that are quirky and sustainable

Zouk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zouk (@zoukonline)

Inspired by the love of consumers towards local handicrafts as well as the functionality of bags in this active, bohemian, solo, and nomadic lifestyle, Zouk aims to support Indian craftsmanship and handicrafts, using Indian-style prints and tries to keep India’s culture alive with its traditional yet modern and functional bags.

Their duffel bags are Indian, vegan, PETA certified and cruelty-free and come with ample space to carry your luggage for a weekend trip – and then some more. With quirky prints that are desi at heart, these bags are sure to amp up your travel fashion game!

Check out their website here.

Arture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arture (@arturedesign)

Be it mobile pouches, wallets or sling bags, Arture offers products that are vegan and made using cork and even cactus leather. With minimalistic designs and fun, earthy and stunning colours, their bags are a great addition to your sustainable closet, and will also make for a beautiful green gift for your loved ones!

Check out their collection here.

Studio Beej

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEEJ® (@studiobeej)

If you’re looking for sustainable bags that are made in India and are good for the environment, Studio Beej is a great brand to invest in. Choose from their range of totes, clutches, wallets and crossbody bags and select from among the many eco-friendly options they have available. What’s more, the brand also lets you design your own bag, so be sure to have a piece that is customised for your needs!

Check out their website here.

Brown Living

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown Living (@brownlivingindia)

Brown Living is a brand that makes everyday sustainable living products — from clothes to personal care to even travel essentials. Their collection of bags includes wallets, duffels and more, that are stylish, minimalistic and durable, while being good for the planet, too. What’s more, they plant a tree for every purchase you make.

Check them out here.

Ecoright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EcoRight (@ecorightbags)

From organic cotton to recycled plastic, jute and more, Ecoright uses materials that are good for the planet and for you. What’s more, their range of products is fun, quirky and classy, helping you amp up your fashion game no matter the occasion.

Check them out here.

Aulive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aulive (@aulive.in)

Aulive uses recycled material, vegan leather, cotton and other eco-friendly and sustainable materials to make their bags, ensuring that their products are good for the environment. Choose from their range of luggage options, laptop bags, and more and ensure you travel in a manner that’s more sustainable than before.

Check out their products here.

Mio Borsa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mio.borsa (@mio.borsa)

Mio Borsa is yet another brand that is made in India and makes sustainable bags to fulfil all your needs. Their designs are chic enough to be used for work and fun enough to be carried when you’re out with friends, making them long-use and fashionable, at the same time.

Check them out here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock