Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge
16 Jun 2022

Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge

Anushka Narula
Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge
Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge

If you’ve been looking for a work bag that can carry your laptop but doesn’t appear like a laptop bag, look no further. You’ve probably seen the best laptop backpacks on the market and decided that a laptop-friendly tote bag is a better option. Or perhaps your leather tote bag is simply no longer adequate. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up a list of the chicest affordable and luxury laptop bags for women on the market right now, and our picks are hard to overlook.

Affordable to luxury: Cop these chic women laptop bags for daily use

 

The ideal laptop bags and totes should always fulfill two requirements: functionality and style. When looking for your own, consider how long it will last. Will it be large enough to hold your laptop, notebooks, calendars, wallet, and beauty essentials? Is it light enough and comfortable to carry over your shoulders, particularly on a daily commute?

Whether you’re willing to invest in something that will bring you joy or you just got rid of all your bags during the quarantine decluttering phase, it may be time for a fresh new work or laptop bag. Find some of the chicest laptop bags and totes here, equipped with compartments, laptop sleeves, and other features to make your job a bit easier.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Balmain

1 /12

Balmain

Balmain’s minimalistic B-Army tote bag is made of earthy beige canvas and is completed with signature rolled handles and smooth tan leather trim. This leather tote is large enough to be used as a work laptop bag without seeming like it belongs in an office. Monday through Friday, use it to tow your laptop and other things, then on weekends, use it as a regular statement tote.

Price:
Rs 82,717 (approx.)
shop here
Dagne Dover

2 /12

Dagne Dover

This bag’s organisation and storage will give you added peace of mind. It’s the little things in life that matter.

Price:
Rs 13,754 (approx.)
shop here
Saint Laurent

3 /12

Saint Laurent

No business outfit is complete without this Saint Laurent crocodile-effect leather laptop bag. So, finish off your look with this black accessory. It’s time to prove to everyone that you mean business.

Price:
Rs 2,33,543 (approx.)
shop here
Da Milano

4 /12

Da Milano

Simplify your life with a sleek laptop bag that does only what you need it to. Even if you’re having a bad day, a Da Milano leather laptop bag will make you seem poised and polished.

Price:
Rs 15,999
shop here
IYKYK

5 /12

IYKYK

Carry this laptop sleeve from Iykyk to boost your style quotient. It offers a sleek design and ample compartments to safely store hard cash, credit cards, and identity cards. It is made of high-quality leather and has a sumptuous feel. This green laptop sleeve’s solid pattern will surely accentuate your outfits and your impressive personality.

Price:
Rs 2,399
shop here
Herschel Supply Co.

6 /12

Herschel Supply Co.

Is anyone else a fan of the hands-free element of backpacks? Designed to be worn all day, every day. The Orion Retreat Small backpack features clean lines and solid tones and is made of genuine leather, wrinkled nylon, and metal finishes.

Price:
Rs 10,073 (approx.)
shop here
Karl Lagerfeld

7 /12

Karl Lagerfeld
A chic and sleek laptop sleeve to carry your essential wherever you go. The logo detail adds a signature touch to this accessory while the rigid handles and detachable strap offer versatility of carrying styles.
Price:
Rs 11,649 (approx.)
shop here
Fendi

8 /12

Fendi

Even if Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner aren’t your coworkers, you can sport the same bag as them. Style points to you! Your cubicle may be drab and boring, but this high-end shopper can change that in an instant.

Price:
Rs 1,99,574 (approx.)
shop here
Bottega Veneta

9 /12

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Arco intrecciato-effect rubber tote bag is a timeless piece. It is made of mould-injected rubber and is imprinted with the house’s maximised Intrecciato-weave pattern. The easy-to-clean fabric is long-lasting, and the rubber features will not wear out with time.

Price:
Rs 1,20,907 (approx.)
shop here
Van Heusen

10 /12

Van Heusen

Make a fashion statement with this chic laptop bag, which is durable enough to hold your laptop and other work essentials without looking too large. It has a removable strap and may be worn as a messenger bag or a tote, depending on the occasion and the aesthetic you want to achieve.

Price:
Rs 3,299
shop here
Forever New

11 /12

Forever New

Forever New’s selection of bags and matching accessories allows you to customise your purchase to meet your specific organisational requirements. Are you looking for a zipper pouch to keep charging cables and other miscellaneous objects? Do you want to avoid using a laptop sleeve? Do you want a thick attachable strap? You have an option.

Price:
Rs 4,800
shop here
Longchamp

12 /12

Longchamp

Longchamp reimagined the iconic briefcase silhouette in this compact Le Plaige iteration. The piece is finished with saffiano leather trim, which contributes to its timeless look. This classic laptop bag with a handy compartment for necessities will never let you down.

 

 

Price:
Rs 13,259 (approx.)
shop here

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Anushka Narula
