Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge

If you’ve been looking for a work bag that can carry your laptop but doesn’t appear like a laptop bag, look no further. You’ve probably seen the best laptop backpacks on the market and decided that a laptop-friendly tote bag is a better option. Or perhaps your leather tote bag is simply no longer adequate. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up a list of the chicest affordable and luxury laptop bags for women on the market right now, and our picks are hard to overlook.

Affordable to luxury: Cop these chic women laptop bags for daily use

The ideal laptop bags and totes should always fulfill two requirements: functionality and style. When looking for your own, consider how long it will last. Will it be large enough to hold your laptop, notebooks, calendars, wallet, and beauty essentials? Is it light enough and comfortable to carry over your shoulders, particularly on a daily commute?

Whether you’re willing to invest in something that will bring you joy or you just got rid of all your bags during the quarantine decluttering phase, it may be time for a fresh new work or laptop bag. Find some of the chicest laptop bags and totes here, equipped with compartments, laptop sleeves, and other features to make your job a bit easier.