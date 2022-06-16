Get to business with these chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge

If you’ve been looking for a work bag that can carry your laptop but doesn’t appear like a laptop bag, look no further. You’ve probably seen the best laptop backpacks on the market and decided that a laptop-friendly tote bag is a better option. Or perhaps your leather tote bag is simply no longer adequate. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up a list of the chicest affordable and luxury laptop bags for women on the market right now, and our picks are hard to overlook.
Affordable to luxury: Cop these chic women laptop bags for daily use
The ideal laptop bags and totes should always fulfill two requirements: functionality and style. When looking for your own, consider how long it will last. Will it be large enough to hold your laptop, notebooks, calendars, wallet, and beauty essentials? Is it light enough and comfortable to carry over your shoulders, particularly on a daily commute?
Whether you’re willing to invest in something that will bring you joy or you just got rid of all your bags during the quarantine decluttering phase, it may be time for a fresh new work or laptop bag. Find some of the chicest laptop bags and totes here, equipped with compartments, laptop sleeves, and other features to make your job a bit easier.
Balmain’s minimalistic B-Army tote bag is made of earthy beige canvas and is completed with signature rolled handles and smooth tan leather trim. This leather tote is large enough to be used as a work laptop bag without seeming like it belongs in an office. Monday through Friday, use it to tow your laptop and other things, then on weekends, use it as a regular statement tote.
This bag’s organisation and storage will give you added peace of mind. It’s the little things in life that matter.
No business outfit is complete without this Saint Laurent crocodile-effect leather laptop bag. So, finish off your look with this black accessory. It’s time to prove to everyone that you mean business.
Carry this laptop sleeve from Iykyk to boost your style quotient. It offers a sleek design and ample compartments to safely store hard cash, credit cards, and identity cards. It is made of high-quality leather and has a sumptuous feel. This green laptop sleeve’s solid pattern will surely accentuate your outfits and your impressive personality.
Is anyone else a fan of the hands-free element of backpacks? Designed to be worn all day, every day. The Orion Retreat Small backpack features clean lines and solid tones and is made of genuine leather, wrinkled nylon, and metal finishes.
Bottega Veneta’s Arco intrecciato-effect rubber tote bag is a timeless piece. It is made of mould-injected rubber and is imprinted with the house’s maximised Intrecciato-weave pattern. The easy-to-clean fabric is long-lasting, and the rubber features will not wear out with time.
Make a fashion statement with this chic laptop bag, which is durable enough to hold your laptop and other work essentials without looking too large. It has a removable strap and may be worn as a messenger bag or a tote, depending on the occasion and the aesthetic you want to achieve.
Forever New’s selection of bags and matching accessories allows you to customise your purchase to meet your specific organisational requirements. Are you looking for a zipper pouch to keep charging cables and other miscellaneous objects? Do you want to avoid using a laptop sleeve? Do you want a thick attachable strap? You have an option.
Longchamp reimagined the iconic briefcase silhouette in this compact Le Plaige iteration. The piece is finished with saffiano leather trim, which contributes to its timeless look. This classic laptop bag with a handy compartment for necessities will never let you down.
All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock