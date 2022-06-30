facebook
Spruce up your street style game with these chic backpacks for women
30 Jun 2022

Spruce up your street style game with these chic backpacks for women

Anushka Narula
Backpacks are one of the most versatile bags available; use one to carry your belongings when visiting an amusement park, trekking, or as a luggage alternative. Whatever your plans are, slinging a backpack over your shoulders adds convenience and comfort, allowing you to explore hands-free. So, whether it’s a sporty style that will take you from the office to the gym, a soft leather one for everyday use, or a compact bag for long travel days on transit or exploring a new city, we’ve picked up the best backpacks for women. They’re practical (and stylish!) for remote work and travel.

Get your hands on the chicest backpacks for women

 

Backpacks used to be carried by the slightly awkward-looking kids on the school playground or hikers, and men were far more likely to wear them than women. But now, the basic bag may be seen on any high street, office, or packed rush-hour bus.

Working remotely has become a habit, as does carrying our “offices” with us wherever we go. This prompted us to look for the best travel bags for women. Many of us have been stuck hauling the weight of our laptops, chargers, and books over our shoulders to and from work every day because we lack the simple luxury of a permanent workstation. And, with summer vacation travel fast approaching, the need for investing in a stylish backpack is as clear as day.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Tumi Hibiscus Voyageur Just In Case Medium Backpack

1 /10

Tumi Hibiscus Voyageur Just In Case Medium Backpack

If you typically travel light, this cute backpack may be the pick for you. This Just In Case backpack folds flat to be completely packable. Once you reach your destination or as an extra bag to carry home your new treasures. Use it for shopping or day trips to make your journey comfortable and joyful.

Price:
Rs 10,000
shop here
Carpisa Oslo Medium Backpack

2 /10

Carpisa Oslo Medium Backpack

This classic beauty deserves a spot in any wardrobe, especially if you’re constantly on the go. The bag has a fashionable zip closure with a for added security, as well as three exterior pockets for all your essentials. The backpack is completed by the removable and attachable shoulder strap.

Price:
Rs 7,399
shop here
Burberry Lola quilted-leather drawstring backpack

3 /10

Burberry Lola quilted-leather drawstring backpack

This backpack may be incredibly sleek and stylish, but it’s more than just a fashionable accessory to tote around. Made in Italy, Burberry’s Lola backpack is crafted of rich quilted leather. This luxurious piece is highlighted with polished TB logo hardware.

Price:
Rs 1,29,991 (approx.)
shop here
Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack

4 /10

Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack

Textured leather trim adds a signature finishing touch to a sleek nylon backpack that’s perfectly proportioned for everyday use. The water-resistant lining and interior pocket further the utility of this stylish go-to.

Price:
Rs 10,525
shop here
Baggit Solid Small Backpack

5 /10

Baggit Solid Small Backpack

Update your backpack to this trendy one that showcases one main spacious compartment and a cute pocket on the front part to keep your immediate essentials. This is made from cruelty free material and this bright pop is sure to enhance your look at a casual outing or trip.

Price:
Rs 1,990
shop here
Quechua By Decathlon Hiking Backpack

6 /10

Quechua By Decathlon Hiking Backpack

This functional backpack is a traveler’s dream. With a huge pocket, as well as two water bottle holders to stay hydrated during long travel days and multiple zip pockets for everything else, there’s nothing you won’t be able to achieve with this one.

Price:
Rs 1,999
shop here
Karl Lagerfeld K/ikoni zipped backpack

7 /10

Karl Lagerfeld K/ikoni zipped backpack

Crafted from durable nylon with leather trims, this backpack is both practical and luxurious. Karl Ikonik cartoon artwork on the front pocket adds a fun detail, while padded shoulder straps ensure optimum comfort.

Price:
Rs 17,724 (approx.)
shop here
Versace Jeans Couture Yellow Small Backpack

8 /10

Versace Jeans Couture Yellow Small Backpack

Versace Jeans Couture bag will be a stunning upgrade to your accessory collection. Attached with a golden chain and having a zip compartment, this bag is for setting you free from bulky slings. Enjoy its lightweight as you complement your ensemble with it.

Price:
Rs 24,999
shop here
Kate Spade Red Sam Medium Backpack

9 /10

Kate Spade Red Sam Medium Backpack

Unleash your ultra-modern side with this women’s backpack from Kate Spade. It features a drawstring closure and a solid pattern for added attraction. Made of premium quality nylon for durability, this red backpack has a back strap for carrying comfort.

Price:
Rs 17,500
shop here
Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mini Backpack

10 /10

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mini Backpack

Offering compact carrying for your essentials, the practical Herschel Nova Mini backpack is enhanced with dual top carrying handles and slender shoulder in order to offer you two ways to carry this cute mini backpack.

Price:
Rs 4,304 (approx.)
shop here

Hero and Feature image: courtesy Getty Images

chic backpacks backpacks for women
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
