Spruce up your accessory game with these chic tinted sunglasses

Why wear a standard pair of black or brown tinted sunglasses when you can elevate your fashion game this summer with a pair of colour-tinted sunglasses? Tinted sunglasses are swiftly becoming one of this year’s most popular trends after popping everywhere. In recent years, celebrities like as Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and others have made them a signature element of their style. Continue scrolling to see and buy all of the pretty picks.

Super chic colour-tinted sunglasses to add to your accessory collection

If you want to hop on this summer’s most quirky and popular accessories trend, you must first decide what colour sunglasses you want to wear, or why not just add all colours to your collection. While blue and orange are returning favourites from last summer, new pink, yellow and purple hues are just as popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram right now. Some alternatives in any of the latter colourways are even embellished with early-aughts-inspired features like gems, while others are offered in a timeless, rimless design reminiscent of the ’90s. Continue scrolling to buy your favourite trendy tinted picks.