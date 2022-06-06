facebook
Spruce up your accessory game with these chic tinted sunglasses
06 Jun 2022 01:00 PM

Spruce up your accessory game with these chic tinted sunglasses

Anushka Narula
Spruce up your accessory game with these chic tinted sunglasses
Spruce up your accessory game with these chic tinted sunglasses

Why wear a standard pair of black or brown tinted sunglasses when you can elevate your fashion game this summer with a pair of colour-tinted sunglasses? Tinted sunglasses are swiftly becoming one of this year’s most popular trends after popping everywhere. In recent years, celebrities like as Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and others have made them a signature element of their style. Continue scrolling to see and buy all of the pretty picks.

Super chic colour-tinted sunglasses to add to your accessory collection

 

If you want to hop on this summer’s most quirky and popular accessories trend, you must first decide what colour sunglasses you want to wear, or why not just add all colours to your collection. While blue and orange are returning favourites from last summer, new pink, yellow and purple hues are just as popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram right now. Some alternatives in any of the latter colourways are even embellished with early-aughts-inspired features like gems, while others are offered in a timeless, rimless design reminiscent of the ’90s. Continue scrolling to buy your favourite trendy tinted picks.

BP.

1 /10

BP.

Neon-hued metal frames in an exaggerated cat-eye silhouette elevate the statement-making appeal of chic sunnies with a bold, modern attitude.

Price:
Rs 1,250 (approx.)
shop here
Oakley

2 /10

Oakley

Oakley’s Radar EV Path sunglasses follow the brand’s focus on performance and boast a Lightweight O Matter shield frame for a lightweight yet resistant construction. With HDO mirrored lenses for enhanced protection, they’re finished with Unobtainium ear socks and nose pads for a secure fit. These would perfectly compliment your edgy style.

Price:
Rs 31,944 (approx.)
shop here
Bottega Veneta

3 /10

Bottega Veneta

Pink sunglasses are basically intended for those who adore early 2000s fashion trends. These sunglasses would look great with your holiday fit.

Price:
Rs 38,356 (approx.)
shop here
Linda Farrow

4 /10

Linda Farrow

How stunning are these pale lavender-hued sunnies from Linda Farrow?  The rectangular style is right on fashion for summer 2022, and the ’90s vibe is balanced off by the modern tinted lens.

Price:
Rs 36,828 (approx.)
shop here
Dolce & Gabbana

5 /10

Dolce & Gabbana

These sunglasses are sure to add a pop of brightness to even your most boring summer dress outfit.

Price:
Rs 23,555 (approx.)
shop here
Fendi

6 /10

Fendi

A head-turning printed shield lens elevates bold Italian fashion sunglasses with indelible appeal.

Price:
Rs 43,345 (approx.)
shop here
Kuboraum

7 /10

Kuboraum

How cool is this statement piece from Kuboraum! We’ve never seen a more fascinating pair of tinted sunglasses.

Price:
Rs 54,195 (approx.)
shop here
The Tinted Story

8 /10

The Tinted Story

This is our favourite pair of sunglasses on this list! The best thing about them is that they are lightweight, trendy, and provide UV 400 protection. These sunglasses would definitely be popstar-approved back in the day.

Price:
Rs 2,499
shop here
Gucci

9 /10

Gucci

These sunglasses from Gucci’s Aria collection are really chic. These black and cream cat-eye sunglasses with purple-tinted lenses are shaped to a winged lens accented with crystals for a dash of 1950s-esque glamour.

Price:
Rs 65,127 (approx.)
Shop here
Jacquemus

10 /10

Jacquemus

Jacquemus’ sunglasses have rounded square frames made of cloudy-pink translucent acetate for a retro vibe and tonal tinted lenses.

 

Featured Image: Courtesy Kuboraum; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 36,438 (approx.)
shop here
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
