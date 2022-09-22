Choosing and buying the best sneakers online made easy with this ultimate guide

facebook
22 Sep 2022

Divya Arora

Wardrobe staple for some and a way of lifestyle for others, sneakers are the scene-stealers and rulers of the footwear fashion world. Having evolved immensely over the years, the sneaker culture is like a universe in its own that has brought people from all walks of life together for their shared love for all-things-kicks.

And contributing eminently to making the sneaker landscape what it is today are brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Converse, Vans and many others shaping up the entire sneaker fashion industry. As their repertoires swell and flourish with avant-garde designs and fresh collaborations, so does the coveted collections of sneakerheads and collectors. Designed in distinct colourways, themes and influences that they’re inspired by, sneakers are as much a playground for experimentation as any other sphere of fashion is.

While this broad diversity of options leave us all spoilt for choices, it can also lead to uncertainty and dilemma as to which shoe to cop and which drop to wait for. And to make it easier for you to scout for sneakers to build your own collection, we’ve curated a guide for you. From a quick checklist to help you choose shoes to various options and styles available for you, this extensive guide will be your holy grail.

How to choose the best sneakers?

Building your own sneaker collection is largely based on personal preferences, style and likes. There is no one-size-fits-all formula however, there are a few things that you can consider when making your purchase.

  • Budget

The price range of sneakers is far too wide. From affordable styles to high-end luxury pieces that rank high on price lists, there’s a range for everyone. Hence, how much you want to splurge on your kicks must be decided upon especially, if you’re a beginner.

  • Your needs

Considering why you need a pair and for what occasion helps narrow down the variety of options by loads. For instance, you might want to check out soft-cushioned trainers if you’re looking for a pair for the gym. Or shortlist some amazing, specifically designed running shoes for your every morning run. Are you looking for a rather casual pair for your everyday out-and-about errands or are you waiting for the limited edition drop by your favourite brand and artist?

  • Quality and comfort

Compromising on the quality and comfort for a style that’s trending now but might dwindle down soon is a big no. As essential as the look and the collab itself might be, comfort and durability are equally important factors to be taken into account.

  • Brand research

The sneaker market is flooded with distinguished brands offering a wide variety in both classic and eccentric designs. It is important to have your research in check about their different aspects like ratings, reviews, price point, popularity, quality and versatility.

  • Find your own footing

Oftentimes, many new releases and collaborations are surrounded by a lot of hype. Dedicated launch events and online raffles are hosted to celebrate the pair making the sneaker community go all gaga. While revelling during such times is great and a lot of fun, avoid giving in to it and buying something that you cannot afford or relate to. Instead, find your own style and build your own collection at your own pace, especially if you’re a novice learning the trade. There’s literally something for everybody and all kinds of sneakerheads out there.

  • Where to buy

When buying a branded pair, always make your purchase from official websites and offline stores of the brands, the multi-brand stores or authentic resellers. When buying limited edition pre-owned pieces, try genuine online marketplaces like StockX and others.

The ultimate guide to buying the best sneakers online

