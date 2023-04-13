These are the best Dior bags to tote around for 2023

Eternally elegant, Dior bags have long reigned as staple accessories in countless tastemakers, celebrities and high society. Crafted meticulously with incredible attention, classic Dior bags such as the Lady Dior and the Dior Book Tote each boasts a piece of the Maison’s heritage.

The legendary Christian Dior’s very first couture house opened in Paris’ Tony Avenue Montaigne in October 1946 with an aim to help women discover their personal style through timeless designs. By 1949, the brand had garnered a cult-following and had become one of the best fashion exports of France, desired by the entire world.

Many of the Dior designs from today are reiterations of the original bags that were sensationalised by famous personalities such as Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995 and Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. The statement bags embodied the idea of manifesting opulence to empower yourself, owning your true identity and expressing yourself through fashion.

From the Micro Lady Dior Bag, sported by the K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, to the Dior Saddle bag carried by Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Hadid, along with Jessica Alba’s airport essential, the Dior Book Tote, there is no dearth of iconic Dior handbags to choose from.

If you’re looking for a timeless statement bag, look no further.

Let’s take a look at ten of the most coveted and timeless Dior bags

The Lady Dior Bag

One of the brand’s earliest and most legendary handbags, the Lady Dior Bag was named after Diana, the Princess of Wales. Princess Diana was famously seen sporting the Chouchou bag, as it was called earlier, on various occasions after which it was aptly rechristened.

The epitome of femininity, elegance and sophistication, this bag was gifted to Diana by France’s first lady Bernadette Chirac in 1995. Thereafter, the princess instantaneously became a fan and incorporated the Dior bag in her wardrobe. She carried every available version with her to outings.

Since then, all the creative heads who succeeded monsieur Christian Dior, including Marc Bohan and John Galliano and current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, have retained the classic silhouettes, shapes, textures and forms in the latest collections of Dior bags.

A modernised, teeny tiny take on the classic Lady Dior Bag — The Micro Lady Dior Bag — can be seen with BLACKPINK member and Dior global ambassador Jisoo, who posted a picture flaunting the adorable bag on her Instagram page. Jisoo pairs the luxury house’s tiny iteration of the famed bag with a classic white collared top and blue, stonewashed denim jeans.

Since its inception, the Lady Dior was and remains to date, a beloved accessory of handbag connoisseurs, since it gracefully ties together any style or aesthetic. From feminine flowy dresses to rompers and blue denim, it perfectly complements any kind of outfit in every season. It is still one of the most iconic Dior handbags of all time.

The Saddle Bag

An instant collectible, the retro equestrian-inspired Dior Saddle bag and its many beautiful versions, are an all-time favourite of celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and Dakota Fanning among others.

As part of Dior’s spring 2000 ready-to-wear collection, the then-creative head of Dior, John Galliano piloted the Saddle Bag in 1999 to symbolise ‘riding’ into a brand new millennium.

The style of the bag was etched in history by the popular TV show Sex and the City, when beloved it-girl Carrie Bradshaw, carried the handbag in the series and gave birth to the ‘Y2K’ style as we now know it.

After this fashion moment, there was no looking back for this statement flap bag, as it further cemented its cult-status by being a staple in the wardrobe of 2000s celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

The latest Dior collections are reminiscent of the Y2K style, which is all the rage right now. Various newer versions of the saddle bag can be seen adorning the shoulders of famous celebrities and social media influencers. Thrifted fashion is also witnessing this vintage influence and bringing back styles from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.

The Book Tote

Countless celebrities can be seen sporting this cult-classic tote bag given its perfect carry-on size and comfort. It is an airport and travel essential for many, including Jessica Alba, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss and Diane Kruger, whose work often includes hopping from one glamorous city to another.

Conceptualised from a sketch done by Marc Bohan from 1967, the Book Tote quickly became popular among the rich and the famous, owing to its simple shape, sturdy and convenient sizes. The bag is crafted in attractive and colourful embroidered textiles.

Highlighting the Dior logo and even a personal monogram engraved on it upon request, the Dior Book Tote comes in various sizes ranging from mini to large. The brand also offers the option between a horizontally and vertically shaped tote as per your need.

Lady D-Lite Bag

A more informal counterpart of the classic Lady Dior handbag, the debut showcase of Lady D-Lite Bag happened in the luxury giant’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection shows. The playful handbag is made in embroidered and colourful textiles like canvas and velvet, as well as solid colours like black and grey.

Combining classic Dior elegance and modernity, the Lady D-lite bag comes in various sizes, prints and motifs. The meticulously designed bag includes a wide, reversible and removable embroidered shoulder strap, making it easy for wearers to carry it by hand, throw it over the shoulder or sling across the body for added comfort.

It also features large zip pockets and the thick ‘D.I.O.R.’ charms in pale gold-finish metal, along with the signature logo.

DiorDouble Bag

The modern flap bag, dubbed the DiorDouble Bag, is intelligently crafted to cater to different needs of the user. The sleek jacquard creation highlights its day-to-night versatility with its magnetic flap, detachable chain strap that can be worn over the shoulder, carried as a pouch or used as a crossbody sling bag.

The bag features the hallmark Dior logo and an antique gold-finish ‘CD’ signature, along with a patch and zip pocket for convenience. It compliments any kind of outfit and can easily traverse between a casual, day-time look and a more formal, put-together nighttime look. The DoubleDior bag is available in various colours and sizes.

Caro Bag

Loved by notable celebrities like singer Jisoo and actresses Angelababy, Bae Suzy, Lucy Ramos, Maria Bakalova, Yuko Araki and Cynthia Samuel, the classic Caro Bag was reinvented during the Spring-Summer 2021 ready-to-wear show.

With the delicate golden chains holding together the gracefully cannage-quilted leather silhouette and the gold-finish oversized ‘CD’ signature at the clasp, the Caro Bag never fails to impress. Available in different solid colours like balck, white and grey, the bag is a timeless and distinctive creation adding a daring yet subtle touch to your wardrobe.

St Honoré Tote

Another fashion staple from Dior’s iconic 30 Montaigne line, the St Honoré Tote is a luxurious leather bag which was named after Dior’s boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré located in the heart of Paris‘s legendary fashion district.

The versatile tote bag features timeless design, two large interior compartments with their signature ‘CD’ clasp to tie the look together. Made in calfskin and lambskin, the tote comes in a variety of sizes, solid neutral colours and a few funky patterns and motifs as well.

The bag also has an embossed ’30 MONTAIGNE’ signature on the back with removable and adjustable straps for added functionality.

Bobby Bag

An ode to the hobo style and named after Christian Dior’s beloved dog, the crescent-shaped Bobby bag is a gorgeous handbag featuring adjustable and removable straps. The sophisticated, supple bag comes in different sizes, materials like jacquard and calfskin and solid colours and fun prints.

It is adorned with the signature gold-finish metal logo and a wide blue Dior Oblique embroidered strap. An array of celebrities from Jisoo to Scha Alyahya, Davikah, Suzy Bae, Jane Chuck and Juwei Teoh are seen flaunting these beauties when they are out and about.

30 Montaigne Bag

Dubbed 30 Montaigne as a tribute to Dior’s iconic address in the French capital, Paris, the designs first debuted in the Pre-Fall 2019 collection. A quiet go-to for celebrities and non-celebs alike, the bags from this line have garnered admirers owing to its subtle and classic design.

The newest line is tactfully designed by Dior’s current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. The workhorse bag is embellished with a distinctive golden ‘CD’ fastening and a hand-sculpted logo. The bags come in elegant sizes and colours and materials like calfskin, canvas and jacquard. It can be styled in many ways owing to its adjustable shoulder strap.

The Dior Vibe Bag

The brand new line of the Dior Vibe bags made its debut at the Dior 2022 Cruise Show in Athens, adding a sporty yet elegant element to the luxury house’s bag repertoire. The bags are crafted using bold lines and innovative materials and are adorned with the Dior Étoile and Dior Oblique motifs, perfect for people with an active, on-the-go lifestyle.

Matching an athletic and youthful ‘vibe’, the bags feature in relaxed hobo and bowling formats, showcasing a casual yet sophisticated look. Blending the world of sportswear with the brand’s heritage, the Dior Vibe collection made a splash at the spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear runway show.

Available in different versions, colours, sizes and materials like smooth calfskin and lambskin, the Dior Vibe bag is definitely a must-have if you want to go on a vacation or even workout in the gym without compromising on style.

