Classy Christmas dresses you need to stand out this festive season

We all like to look our best at parties. And for Christmas, this doesn’t always mean dressing up in red, green and white. With the season adding the right dash of joy and sparkle to everything around you, it is the ideal time to add Christmas dresses in vibrant colours and patterns to your collection.
Effortless to style and yet chic, dresses are a perfect choice for any special event. With a wide selection of accessories like statement earrings, belts, bejewelled clutches and bling bags to choose from, you can jazz up your look in an instant. A dress also blends well with festive hairstyles and bold, glittery makeup.
How to style your dress right
Slipping on a dress might sound easy. However, the right styling can help you put together a flawless look.
Experiment with length: You can choose from mini (mid-thigh), midi (mid-calf) or maxi (floor) length options. Midi dresses rest at the slimmest part of the legs, drawing attention away from the waist. Opt for mini dresses if you wish to accentuate your legs and add volume to your upper body. Maxi dresses are another option that can highlight your legs, making you look taller.
Choose the right accessories: If you are going in for a monochrome outfit, pair it with a statement belt or classy bag in a contrasting shade. Raise the style quotient of a simple dress by using the colour-blocking technique to select accessories in complementary solid hues.
Remember that both embellished stilettoes and flats look great with sequined dresses, and match floral or printed dresses with statement earrings, keeping your neck bare. However, if you are opting for a chunky neckpiece, it is best to skip the earrings or wear a discreet pair. A statement watch or stacked bracelets work well as additional accessories. Finally, wear cool scarves and jackets to elevate your ensemble.
Perfect makeup and hair: Loose curls, straightened hair, updos and braids work best for a festive look. You can opt for shimmery makeup for night parties and a soft glowy-dewy look for day functions.
Take cues from celebrities: Alia Bhatt looked stunning at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show. The Gucci wine-red straight-cut mini dress styled by Priyanka Kapadia is one perfect look that you can recreate for Christmas. The actor slayed in leather loafer heels along with gold-hued hoops and a chunky bracelet, and finished her look with a straight shoulder-length bob and black kohled eye look.
Actress Khushi Kapoor’s recent tribute to her late mom actor Sridevi is another example. Khushi attended the premiere of her debut movie The Archies dressed in Sridevi’s strapless, embellished gold dress. The actor paired this with a heavy choker, dainty pair of studs, keeping her makeup dewy with a sleek updo. A perfect example of an embellished maxi dress styled well, this look can be recreated for any party.
Classy Christmas dresses you need to own
Jump To / Table of Contents
- All About You Jumper Dress
- MANGO V-Neck Knot Detail Satin Maxi Dress
- Forever New One Shoulder Embellished Bodycon Midi Dress
- Athena Embellished Puff Sleeves Sheath Wrap Dress
- MANGO Strapless Fit & Flare Mini Dress
- H&M Fringe-Trimmed Dress
- Forever New Cody Embroidered Puff Sleeves Smocked Fit & Flare Mini Dress
- OASIS Cowl Neck Ruched Satin Slip Midi Dress
- MANGO One Shoulder Ruffled A-Line Dress
- H&M One Shoulder Sequin Dress
Featuring a high turtleneck and long sleeves, this knitted dress is just perfect if you want to slay the monochrome look at Christmas. With a straight hem that sits just above the knee, this frock is a classy ensemble. Pair it with ankle boots to complete the look.
A flowy, satin maxi dress with a standout gathered knot detail, this purple solid number is a simple but elegant option for this year’s party season. It features a V-neck and a concealed zip closure, along with long sleeves. Carry a stylish clutch and wear a choker to perfect the look.
Try this one-shoulder, midi-length bodycon dress from Forever New for a glamorous party. The strap is embellished, adding the right amount of allure to this plain black ensemble. Pair this stylish outfit with an embellished sling bag, stone-studded earrings and a cocktail ring.
This shimmery sheath dress in a knitted polyester fabric comes in a wrap style. It features long regular sleeves, an above-the-knee length hem and a deep V neckline. You can pair this outfit with a statement bejewelled clutch and stilettoes.
Turn heads in this little black strapless dress this festive season. The ruched detail on the corset breaks the monotony of the black dress perfectly. Another striking feature is a flared-style hem in a mini length. Wear a statement neckpiece and go for a bold shimmery eye look.
This bodycon dress from H&M is made from a soft rib knit cotton blend fabric. Long fringes along the hemline along with long sleeves add an extra charm to this outfit. You can pair this dress with a sling bag that has a chain strap and embellished flats or heels.
Make a stunning entrance in this pretty flared red dress for any Christmas event. With a deep square neck and short puff sleeves, this mini-length ensemble is made from a polyester fabric. The ruched work on the yoke exudes a special charm. Pair it with block heels in a contrasting colour like white or black for a different look.
This vibrant satin pink slip dress features a stylish cowl neck. Other striking elements of this look include a ruched detail towards the hem along with a front slit. Long statement earrings with a bare neck work best with this outfit. You can opt for a sleek updo or style your hair in soft curls.
This gorgeous one-shoulder ruffled dress in solid red captures the vibe of Christmas perfectly. The asymmetric hem gives it extra oomph. Pair it with metallic hoops and leather boots for a dashing look.
This festive sequined dress from H&M is a great choice for the party season. It features a very trendy one-shoulder pattern with gathered detailing around the waist. The fit is bodycon, with long regular sleeves. This dress is best styled with statement earrings and stackable minimal rings. Go for embellished flats or pumps.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Вера Чурилова/Pexels/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– How does one dress well on Christmas Eve?
Dresses are a great option to style yourself this Christmas Eve. You can also wear jumpsuits, skirts or jeans and tops.
– What fashions are in trend this Christmas?
The classic little black dress is an evergreen style to swear by. You can also experiment with knitted, long sleeve and embellished dresses and co-ord sets for other trendy options.
– What colours are worn at Christmas?
Red, green and white have traditionally been the colours of Christmas. But you can always experiment with any colour you love.
– How should I dress up for Christmas dinner?
For a Christmas dinner event, opt for jeans and a dressy top, along with a puffer jacket, long jacket or a scarf. You can also pair sweater tops with trousers or a midi skirt.