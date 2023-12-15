Classy Christmas dresses you need to stand out this festive season

We all like to look our best at parties. And for Christmas, this doesn’t always mean dressing up in red, green and white. With the season adding the right dash of joy and sparkle to everything around you, it is the ideal time to add Christmas dresses in vibrant colours and patterns to your collection.

Effortless to style and yet chic, dresses are a perfect choice for any special event. With a wide selection of accessories like statement earrings, belts, bejewelled clutches and bling bags to choose from, you can jazz up your look in an instant. A dress also blends well with festive hairstyles and bold, glittery makeup.

How to style your dress right

Slipping on a dress might sound easy. However, the right styling can help you put together a flawless look.

Experiment with length: You can choose from mini (mid-thigh), midi (mid-calf) or maxi (floor) length options. Midi dresses rest at the slimmest part of the legs, drawing attention away from the waist. Opt for mini dresses if you wish to accentuate your legs and add volume to your upper body. Maxi dresses are another option that can highlight your legs, making you look taller.

Choose the right accessories: If you are going in for a monochrome outfit, pair it with a statement belt or classy bag in a contrasting shade. Raise the style quotient of a simple dress by using the colour-blocking technique to select accessories in complementary solid hues.

Remember that both embellished stilettoes and flats look great with sequined dresses, and match floral or printed dresses with statement earrings, keeping your neck bare. However, if you are opting for a chunky neckpiece, it is best to skip the earrings or wear a discreet pair. A statement watch or stacked bracelets work well as additional accessories. Finally, wear cool scarves and jackets to elevate your ensemble.

Perfect makeup and hair: Loose curls, straightened hair, updos and braids work best for a festive look. You can opt for shimmery makeup for night parties and a soft glowy-dewy look for day functions.

Take cues from celebrities: Alia Bhatt looked stunning at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show. The Gucci wine-red straight-cut mini dress styled by Priyanka Kapadia is one perfect look that you can recreate for Christmas. The actor slayed in leather loafer heels along with gold-hued hoops and a chunky bracelet, and finished her look with a straight shoulder-length bob and black kohled eye look.

Actress Khushi Kapoor’s recent tribute to her late mom actor Sridevi is another example. Khushi attended the premiere of her debut movie The Archies dressed in Sridevi’s strapless, embellished gold dress. The actor paired this with a heavy choker, dainty pair of studs, keeping her makeup dewy with a sleek updo. A perfect example of an embellished maxi dress styled well, this look can be recreated for any party.

Classy Christmas dresses you need to own