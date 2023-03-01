Coach Acquaints Us With Fall 2023 Collection!

The intimate presentation by Coach, which was inspired by New York house parties, used refinement and attitude to tell a story about individuality, community, and safe spaces where everyone is free to come as they are. It gave guests a close look at the collection and highlighted texture, spontaneous energy, and human connection. The presentation also highlighted the collection’s community and safety.

According to Vevers, “Fall was inspired by our belief that you inspire others to show up as you really are.” The assortment presents a legitimate understanding of the legacy and house codes that characterize Mentor, re-imagined through the cutting-edge’s idea of independence and articulation. There is a simplicity that reflects where we are going in the future. I imagined a small gathering at the Armory to celebrate not only freedom of expression but also the spirit of getting together and having fun, which I believe is the heart of fashion and New York City, to bring this to life on the runway.

A closer look into Coach and its Fall 2023 collection at the NYFW

At the Park Avenue Armory, Coach held a runway show to show off its Fall 2023 collection. The house held an intimate gathering in the Armory’s historic hall for a presentation to introduce Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ vision for this season. In the presentation, refinement, and attitude were used to tell a story about individuality, community, and safe spaces where everyone is free to come as they are—just like how people from all walks of life mix in New York City.

Shearling, leather, and denim pieces in youthful proportions and colors, enriched with artisanal treatments, were introduced for fall as a celebration of the heritage silhouettes and codes that define Coach’s American fashion language. The house gave some quintessential leather staples like trench coats, jackets, and skirts a contemporary spin with floor-length silhouettes. Mint design concepts used colourful metallic shearling, cropped and oversized aviator silhouettes with shearling-wrapped hardware, and lovingly pre-worn shearling treated with a hand-finished technique to highlight a youthful approach to the material’s rugged attitude. Shearling is a house code.

The house also introduced new design concepts utilizing sustainable materials, inspired by Vevers’ vision to redefine Coach craft through the lens of circularity through exploration, design, and learning. Leather ready-to-wear made of upcycled leather scraps was introduced in its first iteration this fall. Each one was distinctive. By incorporating its “remade” pillar into footwear, the company also expanded Coach (Re)Loved, its program aimed at reusing Coach bags. The sneakers in the collection were made of leather, and the upper was made of deconstructed and reimagined Coach bags that had been used before. In addition, the house created a collection of vibrant silk chiffon slip dresses that were designed to minimize waste by embellishing them with pattern-cutting fabric scraps and naturally dyed with botanicals like logwood, safflower, and marigold. Last but not least, the collection featured repurposed vintage jewelry.

Vevers introduced Signature and vibrant patent leather bags for leather goods, including a mini-backpack and Penn, a pouch based on the house’s 2000s archives. Coach shapes a line of bags with fun designs like lips, big apples, hearts, and stars, and an oversized leather tote made of vegetable-tanned leather that showed off the house’s history of leatherwork was also part of the collection.

The house also perpetuated to celebrate the beauty of love-worn, one-of-a-kind pieces by introducing hand-worked, distressed denim and form-fitting knitwear with Superman and Mickey Mouse graphics that were mended and restored by hand.

The intimate presentation, which was inspired by New York house parties, gave guests a close-up look at the collection and highlighted texture, spontaneous energy, and human connection. The second Coach show, which took place at the Armory after the house's Spring 2023 presentation the previous season, blurred the lines between New York's worlds by juxtaposing the collection's youthful attitude with the Armory's ornate, gilded rooms. Street casting was also used to introduce new models to the runway. These models were chosen to reflect the individuality of the collection and the spirit of a new generation.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Coach