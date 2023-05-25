Content creator Ruhee Dosani on her Cannes debut and the importance of comfortable dressing

The Punjabi Kuddi has made her Cannes debut and the energy is hard to contain. Ruhee Dosani in an exclusive chat with Lifestyle Asia India about her red carpet style and why she can’t contain her Cannes excitement.

The pandemic changed the social media narrative from exotic luxury to wholesome lifestyle content giving birth to a new crop of creators. Amongst them was Ruhee Dosani with her ‘Punjabi Kuddi’ moniker, signature black bowler hat, long braid and some mean moves. From making Instagram reels where she made her ‘WeDesi’ friends dance to Indian music to basically grooving with the who’s who of Bollywood and Indian cricket fraternity, Ruhee Dosani has arrived and how.

It’s hard to imagine that the dancing diva was working in finance in her days before becoming an internet sensation. The reason for her almost overnight fame can be credited to her authentic, nonchalant nature (apart from the moves). She’s amassed a following of 2.3 million on Instagram, collaborated and danced with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonakshi Sinha, Mrunal Thakur, Madhuri Dixit Nene and so many more.

So what is the US-based content creator doing in Cannes? She’s here as a part of the Indian gadget company, boAt’s promotion team. From looking sharp in a custom Amit Aggarwal outfit on the red carpet to doing the bhangra on the streets of Cannes, Ruhee Dosani is here to have some fun. Talking about her mood for Cannes, Dosani shares, “As a Punjabi Kuddi, and especially someone like me, I will always be more excited than anxious to try new things. My Cannes debut, in the same way, was filled with enthusiasm and energy, and I felt nothing but happiness and positivity.”The excitement of Cannes is something she learnt after watching the episode in ‘Entourage’ when the boys are trying to close a deal before a film screening. From researching about the Cannes Film Festival to actually attending it, the feeling is one of jubilance.

When it comes to fashion, Ruhee’s look is usually androgynous: loose-fitted shirts and jackets with baggy shorts or jeans. So when it was time to make her Cannes red carpet debut it was important that the look was in keeping with her aesthetic. “For me, fashion is comfort and that’s how I wanted my debut look for Cannes. All thanks to Amit Aggarwal, who helped me feel confident and also myself on the red carpet with his hand-embroidered 3D structured jacket and plisse detailing. I’ve always emphasised that you will feel most confident when you wear what you love, and with this thought in mind, I found the right piece that expressed the way I am,” shares the content creator.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

Talking about her personal style, she shares that “anything which is vintage with a tinge of breezy is my aesthetic. Real and raw with a twist of desi is my style. Also, let’s not forget about colours, I’m all about colour. It’s okay if my style or aesthetic doesn’t match the current trend, but if I feel comfortable wearing what I’m wearing, I’ll rock it.” It’s this confidence to wear chill, baggy clothing while working with the biggest names in the industry that makes Ruhee the social media star she is.

If previously, Cannes was all about the big stars, brands are now making space for established content creators and influencers to make their mark. After all, many of these creators have carved a niche for themselves globally. “Change is the only thing constant, and digital creators on a global platform are amazing. Getting acceptance and recognition globally is most people’s end goal, and if the world is walking towards that, I believe it’s encouraging and supportive for everyone who is a content creator out there,” shares Ruhee Dosani about the impact they are creating at Cannes and everywhere.

All Images: Ruhee Dosani/IG.