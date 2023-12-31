Content creators we wish to see more of in 2024

The content creation industry has witnessed impressive growth in the past few years and influencers continue to take over the fashion industry with their exemplary fashion choices. So, here’s sharing a list of content creators that we want to see more of in 2024.

No matter if it’s a boon or a bane, keeping this debate aside for a while, social media deserves a pat on the back for paving the way for content creators. I think I speak for all of us when I say content creation is a perfect blend of one’s reel and real life. The soaring success of digital creators proves the fact that hours of scrolling and keeping a keen eye on fads is much more than just procrastination it gave several people a platform to express and impress. What just kickstarted with a couple thousand views turned out to be a new identity for many out there, and today it is safe to claim that these content creators are gradually taking over India’s beauty and fashion landscape one transition at a time. Moreover, their presence is not just confined to India anymore, content creators are even making it big on the global stage. From being part of international campaigns to walking the ramps for acclaimed fashion maisons, the content creator clan is on a success spree.

With that said, I’m sure you all might already have a list of your favourite creators, but it’s time to free up some space as the list is about to get a bit longer. As we conclude 2023 and commence 2024 we curated a list of a few content creators we would like to see more of in 2024.

Content creators we want to see more of in 2024

Ayesha Kanga

Currently celebrated for her presence in Netflix’s latest show “Class”, Ayesha Kanga is a model, content creator and now an actor. Her magnetic personality is what paves her way into the industry. Apart from her sassy fashion choices her acting prowess also seems worthy of all the appreciation, and that’s the reason we wish to see more of her dynamic performances in 2024.

Sobia Ameen

Sobia Ameen is a body-positive influencer who has been changing norms and stereotypes through her mere presence and sense of style on social media. The fact that she wears her confidence on her sleeve is what gives her a free pass on our list of favourite creators. She rose to fame after her shoot with ace-designer Masaba Gupta and ever since she has been the flag bearer of inclusivity and self-expression which in turn makes us want to see much more of her work in 2024.

Aman Vohra

Some of Delhi’s elitist and renowned events have been witnessing the traces of Aman Vohra and his knack for luxury lately. Aman Vohra, a conceptual content creator has been making a mark in the industry of late courtesy of his impeccable style streak, detailed guide into luxury travel and his ability to co-host some eye-catching soirees. So, if you’re looking for some genuine travel escapes or some binge-worthy content then Aman Vohra’s profile checks all the boxes for you.

Vaishali Srivastava

If vintage fashion and iconic looks are in your memo for 2024 then Vaishali Srivastava’s profile might be just your dose of vintage fashion. Known for her love of homegrown brands Sakshi Srivastava’s fashion choices have quite literally been taking over the streets of Delhi. Her style is synonymous with a blend of unique and antique, so she deserves a spot on the list of content creators we want to see more of in 2024.

Param Sahib

With a personality as vibrant as a rainbow, Param Sahib’s Instagram feed won’t let you leave until you scroll down to all the amazing things he’s been doing. From a fashion designer to a content creator Param Sahib takes pride in his identity and believes in expressing himself through his bold and vivacious fashion choices. So if you wish to add a pop of colour to your life Param Sahib is just the person you need to look out for.

Anmol Trehan

Fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer Anmol Trehan aka thetrendmaniac is one to experiment with fashion on a daily basis. His wardrobe is synonymous with chic, minimal and aesthetic which makes his feed appealing and hard to walk past. From trying out trends and fads to dropping some unique combinations, Anmol Trehan’s style game is getting stronger with each passing day.

Aman Bhatia

Apart from being an addictive space the digital era has also given several people the courage to express themselves and take pride in their identities and Aman Bhatia is one of them! Makeup artist/influencer, Aman Bhatia’s bold and vibrant personality needs to be seen more in 2024 as his unique sense of style and knack for beauty deserves to be appreciated by the audience.

Upalina Gupta

Aesthetic shots, gaze-worthy brand collaborations and chic ensembles are all things synonymous with Upalina Gupta and her social media presence. From gracing events with her traditional looks to exuding elegance in her subtle choices, Upalina Gupta knows how to keep her audience hooked to her feed, hence luring us to keep eyeing her content even more in the coming year.

Ashrey Puri

We have yet another makeup enthusiast with a genuine love for all things beauty and fashion- Ashrey Puri. Ashrey is one of the many content creators we would like to see more of in 2024 because of the flawless effort and dedication he puts into his work. Someone acing some DIY fashion complemented by intricate eye makeup, that’s Ashrey for you!

Sahil Sehrawat

Continuing the list we have Sahil Sehrawat another beauty connoisseur attracting an audience with his beautiful makeup tutorials. Sahil’s Instagram feed revolves around some of the most attractive binge-worthy makeup looks. From considering makeup as a form of art to trying out some viral skincare products, Sahil Sehrawat can do it all.

Sufi Motiwala

Well, this one here for much MUCH more than just beauty and fashion, he is a fashion critic in the face of an influencer aka Sufi Motiwala. In the filtered world of digital media, Sufi plays the unfiltered part wherein he shares his straightforward and critical opinions towards who’s wearing what. His exemplary fashion choices and love for the industry drive him to initiate a dialogue with the audience every time a major red carpet event hits the digital space.

Shiveeka Nirula

Another fashion connoisseur who’s been taking rounds on our Instagram feeds lately is Shiveeka Nirula. She is one to embrace homegrown brands and ace some experimental fashion and gives us the best of both traditional as well as contemporary attires. Her love for fashion and beauty is what keeps us hooked to further be part of #ShenanigansWithShiveeka in 2024.

Jason Arland

If there were lessons on how to embrace your true self, Jason Arland would be the one leading that lesson. Known for breaking barriers and stereotypes, Jason has made an attractive identity for himself through self-expression and fashion and that’s what makes him special.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram