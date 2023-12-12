Cosy up in style this winter with the coolest streetwear hoodies for men and women

Streetwear fashion is undoubtedly a force to reckon with. It’s a defining cultural movement that blends urban pop-culture aesthetics, style and comfort, giving rise to covetable collections of footwear, accessories and apparel. Since it’s officially hoodie season, streetwear hoodies are definitely at the forefront of this trend right now.

Perfectly toeing the line between style and functionality, street-inspired stylish hoodies make for one of the choicest picks for your casual wear looks. Fashioned in relaxed, oversized or cropped silhouettes in distinctive hues, they usually feature bold graphics, brand logos, graffiti art and additional detailing. Moreover, their fluid and gender-neutral design makes them extremely versatile garments, enabling one to channel their own personal style statement as a form of self-expression.

The demand for streetwear pieces has been experiencing a continuous surge with newer designs being launched every other day. This guide will help you navigate and shop some of the best pieces for your wardrobe this season.

Image: Courtesy Woody Kelly/Unsplash

Best ways to style your hoodie

Following are some of the best ways to step out in style in your hoodies:

Layering it under jackets (leather, denim or shearling), overshirts or long coats is a no-brainer.

Pair it with skinny jeans or leggings (for women) along with sneakers for a casual day look.

For an athleisure look, style your hoodie sweatshirts with sweatpants (straight or flared) or joggers. You can also wear a denim or bomber jacket on top.

Opt for a monochromatic look if understated minimalism and neutral styling resonate with you.

For a sporty streetwear look, pair your hoodie with basketball shorts, crew-length socks and sneakers or slides.

Blazers can also be layered on top of a slim-fit or relaxed fit hoodie with denims or chino pants for a semi-casual look.

Women can also style a cropped hoodie with a winter skirt and long leather boots for a punk, streetwear look.

Be it bags, sunglasses, hats or minimal jewels, don’t forget to accessorise your ensemble for that added definition.

Evergreen hoodie shades to wear

While there is no rule regarding what colours one can or cannot own a hoodie in, these basic shades are a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe.

Black

White or cream

Grey

Shades of brown

Greens

Neutrals (khaki, beige, nude tones)

Shades of blue

Shop some of the best hoodie designs for your winter wardrobe

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Courtesy Garrett Morrow/Pexels and Hassan Ouajbir/Unsplash ; Featured Image: Courtesy Woody Kelly/Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why are hoodies always in trend?

Besides keeping one warm in cold weather, hoodie sweatshirts also make for fashionable clothing that bridges the gap between style and comfort. They are an everyday wardrobe staple that owes its increasing popularity to the underground hip-hop scene and the rising streetwear culture globally. This has also enabled hoodies to enter the luxury fashion landscape, with design houses such as Balenciaga, Dior, Supreme, BAPE and Gucci featuring the garment in their runway and couture collections.

– What is the best way to style a hoodie?

Some of the best ways to style a hoodie include layering it with jackets and trench coats, pairing with sweatpants, shorts or denims and accessorising the look with trendy sunglasses, bags, caps or minimal jewels.

– Are polyester hoodies good for skin?

Unlike natural fibres, polyester is a synthetic fabric made of plastic. It does not allow the skin to breathe and can cause rashes and itching. However, it is also one of the most popular fabrics used for hoodies as it is durable and does not shrink, fade or crease easily. Hence, either opt for pieces made of 100 per cent cotton or choose polyester blends that include cotton, spandex, lycra or wool.

– Are oversized hoodies in trend?

Yes, oversized hoodies have been a rage for quite some time and the trend isn’t going to die down any sooner. They are functional, easy and versatile to style and extremely comfortable.