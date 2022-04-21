Cop these 9 stylish sustainable menswears brands, pronto!

Celebrated for being clean and sustainable are these menswear brands in India, which aren’t new but sure deserves a place in your closet if you’re all about clean consumption.

9 sustainable menswear brands to cop

No Nasties

There’s pure joy in owning a well-designed sustainable menswear brand that consists of organic cotton apparel from an Indian brand that plants a tree for every day it exists. No Nasties has been at the vanguard of India’s sustainable fashion movement. Its key proposition is ‘organic,’ which is one of the trendiest terms these days. But what about fashion? What’s so organic about fashion? Cotton.

No Nasties’ clothing in simple, high-quality clothing. Their product’s colour palette and texture give it an earthy-real feel. With rustic colours and a laid-back design, it’s a great place to start if you want to add organic in your wardrobe. All of their cotton is organic and Fairtrade certified. This also implies happy farmers, which means you’re investing in a more sustainable lifestyle.

Amancio Everyday Shirt

Sand Relaxed Shorts

Doodlage

Doodlage upcycles factory waste into short limited edition collections. They recycle post-consumer waste and cut scraps into new materials to make seasonless, well-finished clothing that will last a long time. What they squander is segregated and transformed into accessories, soft furnishings, and paper for packaging or stationery. All of their pieces and fabrics are made with ethical production units, and their packaging is designed to be plastic-free.

Blue Alex Jacket

Robert Shirt

Harago

They take pride as a menswear label in supporting traditional textile processes and reject the mass manufacturing approach. At a time when the market is flooded with surplus and individuals are little more than consumers, Harago champions slower production. Everything is made to order. This creates an ideal situation for them in terms of sustainable production, reducing the possibility of excess stock or waste. They only stock fabric, so when there are leftovers, they experiment and repurpose them through recycling and upcycling.

Jamun floral-embroidered linen-blend shirt

Embroidered linen short-sleeved shirt

B Label by Boheco

B Label offers Cannabis fibres stitched into clothes! For both men and women, the sustainable clothing line offers a selection of day and evening wear made from organically produced and naturally dyed hemp fabric. Hemp surpasses other fabrics in several aspects, including being stronger than any natural fabric, hypoallergenic, moisture-absorbent, fire retardant, and an excellent insulator, as well as one of the few materials that breathe.

Delta Asymmetric Shirt

Arrowhead Casual Blazer

11.11

This sustainable menswear brand is well-known for its use of indigenous cotton and 100 % natural dyes. It employs traditional processes such as hand spinning, handloom weaving, hand painting, miniature tie-dyeing, and quilting. The company retains its distinct handcrafted vision by avoiding mass production and instead produces small-batch slow-made garments in conjunction with groups of craftspeople spread across India. Each season, the brand blurs the lines between regional and gender barriers; the designs are gentle on the skin and smoothly transition from day to evening wear. Expect easygoing designs with a sartorial twist that reflects the brand’s ‘seed to stitch’ philosophy.

Abstract Handpainted Shirt

Patchwork Quilted Shirt

Doh Tak Keh

Doh Tak Keh’s collections ride high on the wave of androgyny and ‘un-prettiness,’ bridging the gap between high-quality streetwear and a rich conceptual note. The label’s goal as a streetwear brand is to deconstruct the vain connotations associated with street style. To select eccentric street clothing, the label collaborates with local craftsmen who use upcycling techniques such as repurposing packaging scraps for hand embroideries and collecting discarded tablecloths and recycled magazine paper fabric.

CHAPLO SHIRT

CHIPPI BLAZER

Johargram

Johargram is an ethical and sustainable streetwear brand that promotes Jharkhand’s wondrous textiles and seeks to popularise the traditional medium. Their designs are influenced by streetwear culture and infused with Jharkhand’s traditional fabrics. Traditional Jharkhand tribal gamchas, handwoven shawls, and sarees are used to create contemporary styles for the modern Indian. The label screams streetwear, but not in the way that India has seen previously.

Coral Sakhua Betra Unisex Half Co-ord Set

Maroon Sakhua Biru Unisex Full Sleeved Shirt

Naushad Ali

Naushad Ali is inspired by the country’s diverse cultural offerings in music, art, literature and textiles as well as Pondicherry, where Tamil and French cultures exist side by side. The brand’s signatures include its attention to detail in the use of heritage fabrics, its simple and contemporary tailoring, and its small-batch production approach. From the beginning of his company, the founder has been committed to the concept of sustainability. When a lot is completed, the remaining fabric is segregated into boxes based on colour and size. Then they design patterns to put these parts in—cropped shirts, tops, panels, and so on—creating a new collection of 60 to 80 pieces.

Selvedge Denim Shirt

Pale Slate Barrel Leg Trousers

Korra Jeans

Natural products and processes are used to flawlessly create each pair of jeans by a solid team with a history in Levi’s and Dockers brands. They are staunch supporters of the environment and its long-term sustainability, as seen by their utilisation of natural and recycled raw materials sourced locally.

Sapphire Blue Stretch Jeans

Old Gold Stretch Selvedge Jeans

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/doh_tak_keh; Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/harago__