Corset conundrum: Sheer VS leather, which celeb approved style will you pick

Star looks have been swept under the influence of conquering the corset ensuing a fashion showdown for leather vs sheer corsets, here’s celebrity looks embracing the trend for some quick inspiration!

Corsets are back and here to stay! Hollywood to Bollywood we bet you’ll find one corset look in every celebrity’s lookbook. With the growing obsession surrounding regency era fashion, these boned undergarments have carved a niche for themselves in the fashion game. They’re more than stylish streetwear and chic red carpet looks, designer collections showcased at NYFW 2022 had more than enough evidence that they continue being a part of mainstream fashion and will help you slay along the way! With ‘what to do?’, ‘what not to do?’ questions plaguing our minds. It’s become apparent that leather and sheer corsets are both celebrity and fashion favourites so the question remains… Is it lean leather or sensuous sheers for the win? Let’s settle this leather vs sheer corsets battle

The faux fashion friend, leather corsets

Leather cosets are chic, effortless and make perfect additions for a hip streetwear wardrobe. Looking at Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Fox it is apparent that monochrome leather looks are gorgeous and eye-catching. They make for perfect illusions in terms of elongating your frame, are easy to style and can do no wrong. Designer labels like Alexander McQueen and Dion Lee included leather corsets and bustiers in their collections for fall/winter 2022 season. People may speculate that leather corsets would have taken a seat on the back burner but it seems evident that they are not to be forgotten nor left behind.

The lacy BFF, sheer corsets

Some would argue that sheer lace corsets take the cake as they have been more favoured by celebrities throughout the years. Popular personalities around the globe seem to lean towards sheer corset looks in recent times and after the NYFW’s conclusion recently, one can say that leather corsets were less in attendance as models walked down the runway wearing creations by designer labels like Carolina Herrera amongst many. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and singer Normani have all jumped aboard the sheer corset train with looks of their own. Sweeping the internet with inspiration for some brilliant style quotient. In fact Dakota Johnson completely conquered the corset trend back in 2021 when she wore a sheer lace corset covered in the Gucci logo paired with leather pants to the New York City premiere of her film The Lost Daughter in September that year. These versatile pieces have become an easy way to add a subtle sensual energy to an attire all the while still maintaining their street cred.

With the growing wave and dominance of this trend, homegrown indie brands like Lea Clothing Co., Baesic, Merche and The Dapper Lady couldn’t leave their customers hanging. All these brands offer a wide variety of styles in corsets and bustiers that you could add to your wardrobes. If your quest to find your desired corset top has been futile thus far, these three brands are sure to have you covered! As for the final verdict, it remains rather ambiguous still, both sides of trend have garnered equal praise and attention and hence the final say lies with what your heart desires.

Hero Image : Courtesy Megan Thee Stallion Instagram. Featured Image : Courtesy Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber Instagram.