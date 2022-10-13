LSA India’s cover star Masoom Minawala Mehta on magic and motherhood

Lifestyle Asia India’s October cover star, Masoom Minawala Mehta in conversation with Akshita Nahar Jain picks up pieces of her pregnancy journey, changing mindsets and how she creates the #MasoomMagic.

From walking the red carpet at Cannes, the front row at international fashion week and to appearing in iconic campaigns, it wouldn’t be preposterous to say that Masoom Minawala Mehta has made fashion history. Her secret? A perfect balance between accessibility and desirability that the internet has coined as the #MasoomMagic. As she adds another ‘M’ title to her life we talk to the content creator about changing the mindsets around motherhood and how work continues to play an intrinsic part in the equation.

In the world of fashion, Masoom is an unexpected, unconventional force to be reckoned with. Her style is approachable yet impactful, her demeanour warm and her petite built a departure from the supermodel structure that the internet covets. Yet she manages to woo Indian and international brands and more importantly, the Indian digital savvy audience to become one of the country’s leading fashion influencers. She has a nonchalance when she speaks about her family (a tight-knit Gujrati bunch), keeps her marriage closely guarded, shares snippets from her life in Belgium and lets her followers in just enough to keep them engaged but not intrusive. A sum of all these qualities might not create the same impact but then again, aren’t we all looking to scroll through the gram to live the Cinderella dream and Masoom delivers that with her infectious energy.

For Lifestyle Asia India’s October cover shoot, we take Masoom to experience the magnificence of Raffles Udaipur where she weaves her magic onto Indian couture. Even as Masoom shoots in one of the finest and experimental couture looks, the result is refreshing and uncompromisingly her own.

Contrary to popular belief, content creation is no longer a solo journey and requires a whole team to shoot, execute and manage the 30 second reel you casually scroll through. For the Lifestyle Asia India shoot, Masoom’s entourage also included her mum who cheered her on, shot the maximum behind-the-scenes footage and lend moral support considering Masoom was in her second trimester. “When the moms have made up their minds there is not much you can do or say. So, the best thing to do is to just shut up and go along with it,” laughs Masoom. “But really it was lovely, she played such a good role in coming along and we got to spend time together. Plus, she thoroughly enjoyed her time with the LSA team, especially Rahul (Gangwani).”

One time presume that a pregnancy is a cause for a pause but Masoom disagrees. “First and foremost, I have been blessed, I don’t have any complications or I don’t have an irregular pregnancy so I’ve been in great health. Over and above that, if you don’t have any irregularities then to think that pregnancy is some sort of a health disorder or it is any means to slow down, I don’t think that has ever been my approach.” It’s not just words, from Paris to Milan, our girl Masoom has been busy conquering the world of fashion. “For me, it’s a really beautiful time of my personal life and I don’t think my professional life has much to do with it. I think I can just keep it separate.”

“The first thing that my doctors told me that when you’re pregnant you’re pregnant and you’re not a patient, pregnancy is not a disease and it is not to be treated like one. I think when we look at women, we look at their pregnancy we’re used to focusing on the negative myths that come with this, so everything comes with a don’t – don’t do this or don’t do that. There is a negative connotation to everything in pregnancy and I think sometimes when you look away from that and focus on the positives which is how empowered you feel that you’re actually able to carry on with life. Holding another life inside you is absolutely incredible,” shares Masoom as she talks about this beautiful phase in her life.

Apart from sticking to a healthy diet, following all necessary precautions and listening to medical expert, Masoom doesn’t believe in letting the negative energy in. “It’s not just with pregnancy but it’s with everything in life. It’s really about being able to have a tunnel vision and shutting out all the noise that comes with really anything in life, not just pregnancy, and focusing on what you need to do and seeking the right professional advice to go with that.”

It might seem like the norm for influencers to share all aspects of their lives on the gram but Masoom is a firm believer of drawing the line. “I think pregnancy is a personal and private journey and while I do share some parts of my personal life on the internet, but I don’t share most of it. I really enjoyed keeping it under wraps for more than half my pregnancy,” she says with a twinkle in her voice. The sharing or over sharing is a double-edged sword when it comes to the influencer industry. “It’s a business of perception, so you’re actually tuning in following somebody else’s opinions and perspectives on a particular topic. And I can’t make the decision to share another family member’s life or not as it’s a very, very personal one,” supplies Masoom about her battle of sharing the next milestones on her journey as a mother.

It’s this thoughtful output to her life and work that sets her apart. She’s mindful about career milestones and what her audience wants. “I crossed the bridge when I took the focus and lens off me and turned up for my audience. Earlier I was looking at content creation in terms of what I was wearing, how I would style something, what I think of it, my opinion and my perspective and while I really enjoyed it. But things really turned when I was actually able to turn that lens around and ask my audience what is it that I can give them. So, every I became a you.”

As you deep dive into the world of Masoom you realise that’s very little room for negativity. She’s quick to bounce off or shut down comments that negatively impact her mental health and instead focus of what good she can draw from a situation. Case in point, instead of allowing negative comments about her body size put her down she sees it as an advantage to connect to her audience. “There are always comments and opinions coming from people, but I don’t consider that as negative feedback as that’s just part of the job. I think people always find extremely relatable that I wasn’t always the perfect size, they were able to see that I was not a model as such from my face or my body I didn’t fit the traditional model stats as we know it. And at the same time, I really had a good really able to have fun with my fashion enjoy being able to express myself through my fashion and sartorial choices and I think people took to that, because it was just like them.” It’s this ability to find a voice for herself, inspire and aspire her audience that makes the #MasoomMagic real.

