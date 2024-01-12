Departures to arrivals, the creative director shuffle continues in 2024

For most of 2023, my Instagram was inundated with the news of creative directors departing only to realise that 2024 awaits a wave of debuts. The ones who were steering the wheel for certain luxury Maisons earlier stepped down, and handed over the reins to new creatives.

2023-A revolutionary year for the fashion fraternity, we started by being grateful to make a comeback to normalcy after 2 years of the pandemic and it was a breather to get back to old habits, especially on the fashion front! The year kicked off with Schiaparelli’s excellence with faux taxidermy, followed by big reveals and ended with an exciting vision for 2024. A few trends of 2023 may have been about going back to the aughts, but on the contrary, the icons behind certain luxury houses were seen moving forward paving the way for fellow creative forces. Just like every collection seems to succeed one another, so do the creative directors. It seemed like the departure of names like Jeremy Scott, Tom Ford and more had a ripple effect on the industry resulting in many more such departures and arrivals at certain luxury maisons.

Apart from the runway trends, this rapid wave of creative directors has dominated headlines for the past year and it continues to do so. While some departed, others arrived and some are awaiting a takeoff, so here’s viewing 2024 through a lens of creative director shuffle. From Sebato De Sarno making his mark already, Chemena Kamali set to start afresh to a few vacancies like Moschino and Givenchy keeping us on our toes, this is is how the reign of creative directors is changing.

How 2024 looks like in the world of creative director shuffle

Chloé

Gabriela Hearst’s departure was part of the many headlines in 2023, and so was the appointment of Chemena Kamali as the new creative director for the French luxury label. From previously working with the label under past directors to now heading the label’s design process, Kamali sure has come a long way. Speaking of creative director arrivals, Chemena Kamali will mark her runway debut as Chloé’s creative director during the Paris Fashion Week in January 2024.

Gucci

Bidding adieu to eight years of Alessandro Michelle’s excellence wasn’t easy, but Sabato De Sarno made sure to keep our faith in Gucci alive. His first-ever showcase Gucci was synonymous with the label’s ethos and he very well knew how to reset keeping the label’s key features intact. Even though Sabato’s debut at Gucci took place in September 2023, but we know that 2024 will witness more of his vision of the new Gucci!

Alexander McQueen

Amidst many notable departures, Sarah Burton’s exit from Alexander McQueen was one of the biggest. The label’s Spring/Summer’24 showcase was her last episode with the label, then followed by the appointment of Sean McGirr as the new creative creative director of Alexander McQueen. Having previously worked with the label for the menswear section, Sean McGirr is well versed with Alexander McQueen’s creative language and is all set to full control of the label’s upcoming collections.

Tod’s

Yet another cult favourite luxury label aka Tod’s went through a major shift after Walter Chiapponi’s exit in September 2023, followed by the arrival of Matteo Tamburini. After working with Bottega Venetta for over five years, Tamburini is all set to start afresh with Tod’s and mark his directorial debut at Milan Fashion Week on February 24.

Moschino

While we speak of departures and arrivals, Moschino has faced its fair share of both, courtesy of Jeremy Scott’s departure in March 2023, followed by Davide Renne’s tragic demise in Nov 2023. After Jeremy Scott ended his decade-long journey with Moschino, Davide Renne was announced as his successor, but unfortunately, he passed away 10 days after starting his position at the label. Hence the position of creative director has stayed vacant at Moschino up till now.

Givenchy

Matthew M Williams the former creative director of Givenchy showcased his last pre/fall collection in December 2024, leaving the doors of anticipation of new appointments open for fashion connoisseurs. But it seems like the wait is getting a bit too long as apart from speculations there is no such confirmation of a new entrant. Plus the website still mentions M Williams as the creative director, hence leaving us all in a conundrum.

Hero Image: Courtesy Alessandromichelle/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Chemena/IG