T20 World Cup Cricket jerseys: A look at Team India’s outfit over the last 15 years

India gets extremely overwhelmed with two things – Bollywood and Cricket. Both Bollywood and Cricket stars are idolised in India. In a country where Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are literally worshipped, anything even remotely related to the sport becomes a huge deal. So, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled Team India’s cricket jersey for the T20 World Cup 2022, netizens were quick to take cognisance and took to social media to share their views.

Team India’s cricket jersey for the T20 World Cup 2022 is in sky-blue shade and its official sponsors are MPL. Here’s the cricket jersey for Team India which created a huge uproar on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPL Sports (@mplsports)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPL Sports (@mplsports)

The blue jersey unveiled by MPL Sports and BCCI transported fans back to 2007 as the colour of the cricket jersey is quite similar. Fans were quick to spot how the shade of blue was related. Now that this year’s jersey for the T20 World Cup is out, let’s go back in time and look at the Indian cricket jerseys worn by the ‘Men in Blue’ for T20 World Cups from 2007 – 2021.

Team India's T20 World Cups Jerseys – 2007-2022. pic.twitter.com/lpcGfOal62 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 18, 2022

Indian team’s cricket jersey over the years

2007

The Indian cricket team wore a light shade of blue colour. The tri-colour was belted on the right side while India was written across the middle in yellow colour.

2009

The Indian cricket jersey went from light blue to a slightly darker shade of blue during the 2009 T20 World Cup. A deep shade of blue with orange collars, this cricket jersey became a standard sample of many more Indian cricket team’s jerseys.

2010

The 2010 T20 World Cup cricket jersey wasn’t much different from its predecessor. It was more of an amalgamation of both the 2007 and 2009 cricket jerseys. The deep blue shade with orange collars came from the 2009 edition while the Indian tri-colour came from 2007.

2011

The Indian players wore sky blue jerseys in the 2003, 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cups. The Men in Blue 2 out of these 3 ICC events and played the final of the 2003 WC.

2012

So, the Indian cricket team decided to stay onboard with their cricket jerseys from a year over. The 2012 T20 World Cup was the fourth edition of this cricket format which was held in an Asian country – Sri Lanka as opposed to the previous years’ game. Here’s a quirk – do you know why the cricket jersey remained unchanged? BCCI felt that the old uniform was lucky for Team India.

2013

India won the 2013 Champions Trophy with the jersey they wore in 2011 and 2012 WCs.

2014

This was a shift from the one used earlier. Predominantly blue, this T20 World Cup jersey worn by Team India was a unique one from its predecessors. Also, a special feature of it was that it had a pattern on its shoulders with the colours of the Indian flag.

2015

Did you know this trivia? The Indian cricket team’s outfit for 2015 World Cup was developed by Nike. The sports brand used at least 33 recycled plastic bottles for the jersey in order to encourage environmental awareness. A saffron font with a white border in the centre was used to write India.

2016

This jersey was one of a kind with a blue and reddish orange combination. The colour blue was predominant while the reddish-orange pattern adorned the left side of the jersey.

2017 and 2018

The cricket jersey for both the years was the same as the previous years.

2019

The Indian team sported an Orange-Blue jersey for their World cup match. Indian cricket team’s jersey was at its best with dark blue shade dominating the entire kit.

2021

This cricket jersey was special as it had wave-like patterns. Named as the “Billion Cheers Jersey,” the wave pattern on the jersey represented the millions of Indian cricket team fans cheering for their team.

Hero Image: Courtesy BCCI/Twitter; Featured Image: Courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Twitter