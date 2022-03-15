facebook
Looks that ruled the red carpet at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards
Style
15 Mar 2022 04:46 PM

Divya Jain
After last year’s virtual ceremony, the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards returned to an in-person event. Held on March 13 in Los Angeles, the awards celebrated the best of the best in movies and television. The ceremony was hosted by actors Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs.

In films, Netflix Original drama The Power of the Dog went home with the Best Picture Award, along with Best Director and wins in two other categories. In television, top awards went to Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Ted Lasso in four categories and HBO’s Succession in three.

Nominated stars and other celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, HoYeon Jung, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry and Mandy Moore, attended the event in some of the best looks of the evening, from haute couture gowns, slick suits to brightly hued dresses.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Critics Choice Awards best looks: HoYeon Jung
Image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/ AFP

Kristen Stewart in custom Dolce & Gabbana

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Kristen Stewart
Image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP

Selena Gomez in custom Louis Vuitton

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Selena Gomez
Image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP

Serena Williams in Atelier Versace

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Serena Williams
Image: Courtesy Serena Williams/Instagram

Indya Moore in Off-White

Indya Moore
Image: Courtesy Indya Moore/Instagram

Ariana DeBose in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery

Ariana DeBose
Image: Courtesy Ariana DeBose/Instagram

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Halle Berry
Image: Courtesy Halle Berry/Instagram

Jada Pinkett-Smith in Maison Rabih Kayrouz

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Jada Pinkett-Smith
Image: Courtesy Jada Pinkett-Smith/Instagram

Mandy Moore in Elie Saab couture

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Mandy Moore
Image: Courtesy Mandy Moore/Instagram

Zoey Deutch in Alexander MsycQueen paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Image: Courtesy Zoey Deutch/Instagram

Kathryn Hahn in Christian Dior

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Kathryn Hahn
Image: Courtesy Kathryn Hahn/Instagram

Kaitlyn Dever in Miu Miu

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Kaitlyn Dever
Image: Courtesy Kaitlyn Dever/Instagram

Taika Waititi in Giorgio Armani and Rita Ora in Elie Saab

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Image: Courtesy @criticschoice/Instagram

Lee Jung-jae

Critics Choice Awards best looks: Lee Jung-jae
Image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP

Jared Leto in Gucci

Jared Leto
Image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP

Jamie Dornan in Valentino

Jamie Dornan
Image: Courtesy @criticschoice/Instagram

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP

Divya Jain
