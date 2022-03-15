Looks that ruled the red carpet at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

After last year’s virtual ceremony, the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards returned to an in-person event. Held on March 13 in Los Angeles, the awards celebrated the best of the best in movies and television. The ceremony was hosted by actors Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs.

In films, Netflix Original drama The Power of the Dog went home with the Best Picture Award, along with Best Director and wins in two other categories. In television, top awards went to Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Ted Lasso in four categories and HBO’s Succession in three.

Nominated stars and other celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, HoYeon Jung, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry and Mandy Moore, attended the event in some of the best looks of the evening, from haute couture gowns, slick suits to brightly hued dresses.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Kristen Stewart in custom Dolce & Gabbana

Selena Gomez in custom Louis Vuitton

Serena Williams in Atelier Versace

Indya Moore in Off-White

Ariana DeBose in Carolina Herrera and Chopard jewellery

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana

Jada Pinkett-Smith in Maison Rabih Kayrouz

Mandy Moore in Elie Saab couture

Zoey Deutch in Alexander MsycQueen paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Kathryn Hahn in Christian Dior

Kaitlyn Dever in Miu Miu

Taika Waititi in Giorgio Armani and Rita Ora in Elie Saab

Lee Jung-jae

Jared Leto in Gucci

Jamie Dornan in Valentino

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP