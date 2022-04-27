Cut-outs to crochet: 2022 swimwear trends you should have in your closet

facebook
27 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Anushka Narula
There are plenty of reasons to shop for the bright hues swimsuits, especially as we approach a memorable summer break. To help you get started with new swimwear to your summer wardrobe, we’ve created a list of 2022 swimwear trends you’ll be seeing everywhere this year—and where to start shopping them now. 

Follow these 2022 swimwear trends for a summery Instagram feed

Optimism makes you want to book flights and pack the best swimwear for your vacation. Perhaps a dreamy trip to the Bahamas in a floral cut-out set is in the cards for summer, or a stroll along the Amalfi coast in a flattering bikini could be ideal to greet summer. Continue reading to get a closer look at these iconic swimwear trends and add a few to your wardrobe.

Cut-Outs

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Supriya Lele (@supriya_lele)

Cut-outs are undeniably the trendiest swimwear! This style can be seen in every 2022 fashion category, including dresses, tops, and much more. The strappy, cut out detailing is just stunning, and when you’re done at the pool, you can wear it out as a bodysuit.

Shop our top picks

More options

Crochet

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Isa Boulder (@isaboulder)

It’s apparent that this style is having a moment after seeing these crochet pieces all over the runways. Crochet bikinis are expected to take over every beach this summer. For an evening look, you can pair a simple crochet bikini top with shorts or wide-leg pants. It’s so simple and cool!

Shop our top picks

More options

Glitz and Glam

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Oséree (@osereeswimwear)

This summer, sparkly bikinis will reign supreme. It’s the ideal opportunity to transition your swimsuit from day to night with ease. And if you really want to stand out, we recommend this sequin bikini.

Shop our top picks

More options

All Tied Up

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tropic Of C (@tropicofc)

Summer is all about bright colours, and a bright coloured tied-up bikini is no exception. It’s basic yet cute.

Shop our top picks!

More options

Barely-There Bikinis

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis)

The runways of 2022 were dominated by barely-there bikinis. You can’t go wrong with metallic, glitzy, solid, or printed. If you’re into minimalism, this bold bikini-style will be your summer staple.

Shop our top picks

More options

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/osereeswimwear; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/tropicofc

Swimwear summer wardrobe swimwear trends 2022 trends Summer essentials
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
