A look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding attire

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, in a ceremony straight out of the dreams. And we are still gasping at how pretty the couple looked. Let’s take a look at Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding dress.

Kiara and Sidharth looked magnificent as they celebrated their real-life love in Manish Malhotra’s couture. Keeping things minimally rosy, the couple’s outfits definitely matched the blush they had all over their face as they shared their loved-up pictures on Instagram. As fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple and wedding goals the Shershaah couple set, we couldn’t help but be in awe of Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding dresses. Here’s decoding Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding attire.

Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding attire

Kiara’s look

Growing up watching Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s, Manish Malhotra was ‘the’ dream designer for all of us hopeless romantics. And that’s just how Kiara Advani lived that dream for all of us, as she chose to adorn a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her big day. Choosing a contemporary look with a touch of traditional, she drew the perfect balance between glam and minimal.

Set in a soft rose-toned palette, Kiara’s lehenga was intricately and delicately embroidered, featuring sequins and crystals. The highlight of her look was the statement emerald and diamond necklace, in contrast to her pastel lehenga, which she completed with a pair of massive matching studs, maang tikka and a haath phool. Letting her outfit and accessories shine and grab all the limelight, Kiara did her hair in a sleek, low bun adorned with dark pink flowers. Staying true to the Indian culture, Kiara added a small red bindi and a netted veil with magenta border and minimal embroidery work.

Celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta, along with Saloni Jain, kept Kiara’s makeup minimal in tinges of rose that complemented her lehenga without going over-the-top. Flawless base, rosy blush, natural long lashes and the nude rosy lips and eyes – this was a ‘day wedding look 101’ which came to life! The mehendi, too, was minimal and complimented her bridal look perfectly.

Sidharth’s look

Keeping up with the mood for the evening, Sidharth chose a metallic gold Manish Malhotra sherwani that was done with thread work, some badla work and a lot of gold zardosi. That’s not all, Malhotra accessorised his wedding look in a true royal style. With Polki jewellery, a diamond floral ring, a diamond necklace in matching tones and a matching kilangi, his look was minimal, subtle and yet not underwhelming.

All Images: Courtesy sidmalhotra/Instagram