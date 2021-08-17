If you, like us, are thinking of sprucing up your wardrobe when it comes to casual wear in 2021, then let us introduce you to the new premium casual wear collection, LOUIS by Louis Philippe.

With socialising slowly returning to normal – meeting your close-knit of friends and eating at your favourite restaurants with all precautions taken, it is time to rethink your wardrobe. The solution comes in the form of Louis Philippe’s premium line that merges luxury with premium casual wear. Throw in the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship, and you have a winning combination for your return back to normal.

The LOUIS by Louis Philippe premium casual wear collection brings in a dose of fun to your functional wardrobe in form of expressive prints, intricate patterns, and rich styles. Elevating your casual wear, the collection of shirts, trousers, and t-shirts are elegant and eclectic. The star pieces being the LOUIS Shirts crafted in super fine cotton that are incredibly soft to touch and comfortable to wear. The designs are sophisticated with distinctive patterns and dynamic colours. Keeping in line with Louis Philippe’s design legacy the shirts are made using superior craftsmanship techniques like pucker free seam stitching and lead edge collar bone for better shape retention in collars. The beauty of these shirts though is in their little details – fine thread sewing, high-quality interlinings, shanked and wrapped buttons to ensure they stay on longer.

There is also a line of LOUIS casual polo t-shirts in sync with the sophisticated design signature of the brand. These vibrant pieces are crafted using premium two-ply long staple cotton for enhanced strength, natural lustre, high colour depth and soft touch. Bear in mind these premium casual wear pieces aren’t your average polos, they come with quick-dry properties and moisture management for enhanced comfort, all this with a natural and breathable finish.

So whether you’re making a casual plan with friends or on the lookout for stylish casual wear options for dinner dates, the LOUIS by Louis Philippe is your new fashion inspiration.

All images: Courtesy Louis Phillipe.

This article is an advertorial published by Louis Phillipe.