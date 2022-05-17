Cannes 2022: Jury member Deepika Padukone slays in retro-inspired Sabyasachi ensemble

After making her first appearance at Cannes 2022 in a Louis Vuitton sequined dress, Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance in a Sabyasachi outfit. The diva flaunted a retro look on her first day at the film festival and shared a few glimpses of her OOTD on social media. She took to her official Instagram handle to post a bunch of clicks as her story.

While people are waiting for the Gehraiyaan actress’ red carpet look, she managed to charm everyone in her vintage ensemble from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection – the global resort series. It included a floral shirt and a pair of olive green pants teamed up with printed headgear and a heavy choker neckpiece.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s first look from Cannes 2022

Before her Sabyasachi look, the actress’ pictures from Hotel Martinez started doing rounds on the internet. She was spotted making her first appearance in a colourful sequin dress and brown high boots.

Over the years, Padukone has been a regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival representing beauty brand L’Oreal. But this time, she is attending the event as a jury member. She is one of the eight people including Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Jasmine Trinca, who will elect the winner of the awards.

Apart from her, a number of Indian celebrities are set to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Popular faces from India like R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pooja Hegde, among others will be seen at the event.

(Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@deepikapadukone; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@deepikapadukone)