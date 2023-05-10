Cannes chronicles: Deepika Padukone’s iconic fashion moments over the years

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its celebration of cinema and breathtaking fashion. Among the countless celebrities who have graced its iconic red carpet, Deepika Padukone stands out with her innate grace and impeccable sense of style. Let’s explore Deepika Padukone’s Cannes looks throughout the years and witness her becoming an emblem of elegance on this grand stage.
Classic to avant-garde: Deepika Padukone’s Cannes fashion journey
With the annual Cannes Film Festival just around the corner, anticipation fills the air as movie aficionados and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the captivating ensembles that will grace the red carpet. Amidst the glitz and glamour, one name that consistently shines with sartorial brilliance is none other than Deepika Padukone. A true fashion maven, Padukone has mesmerised audiences year after year with her impeccable style choices at Cannes. From ethereal gowns to bold and daring outfits, she has redefined elegance on this illustrious stage. Join us as we embark on a journey through Deepika Padukone’s iconic looks at Cannes over the years, exploring her remarkable fashion evolution and timeless charm.
Cannes 2022
Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone mesmerised onlookers at Cannes 2022 with her enchanting retro ensemble, as she embraced a striking Sabyasachi sari in an exquisite black and gold combination. The saree gracefully intertwined timeless elegance with a touch of modernity. Complementing the ensemble, her sleeveless black blouse shimmered with captivating sequin embellishments, casting a bewitching spell on all. A golden headband adorned her tresses, adding a touch of regality to the ensemble, while her kohled eyes exuded an alluring charm that captured hearts and imaginations alike.
Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton
Deepika Padukone effortlessly turned heads on the red carpet in yet another show-stopping Louis Vuitton creation. This time, she embraced a bold and fiery aesthetic with a strappy red peplum gown that exuded confidence. The gown boasted a plunging neckline, allowing the actress to showcase a remarkable Cartier necklace adorned with a striking drop diamond, making a statement that left onlookers in awe. Completing the ensemble, her hair cascaded into a chic and artfully messy ponytail, while her lips embraced a timeless shade of red, further enhancing her magnetic presence.
Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton
Deepika Padukone left everyone spellbound as she graced the red carpet in an exquisite creation from the luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton. The captivating ensemble featured delicate spaghetti straps and a timeless black body-con silhouette, but what truly stole the show were the shimmering feathers that adorned every inch of the dress, leaving netizens in a state of sheer awe. Enhancing the intricate details of the outfit, elegant dangling diamond earrings gracefully adorned her ears, casting a mesmerising glow. To add a touch of effortless allure, her hair was fashioned into a chic messy updo, perfectly complementing the ensemble. And not to be forgotten, her talented makeup artist masterfully crafted a smoky eye look that added an extra layer of mystery and intrigue. It was a display of fashion prowess that showcased Deepika’s ability to effortlessly captivate hearts and minds with her impeccable style.
Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio
This bespoke creation by Ashi Studio in a vibrant saffron orange hue left us in a state of fashion contemplation, oscillating between admiration and uncertainty. While the burnt orange shade beautifully complemented Deepika’s radiant tan and harmonised with the stunning emerald earrings, the unconventional cut of the dress raised a few eyebrows. The strapless taffeta gown commanded attention with its striking draped detail cascading around the shoulder. Moreover, the strategic use of minimal makeup brought a sense of equilibrium to the overall look, while a chic low bun added a touch of simplicity that was much-needed amidst the intricate design. It was a captivating ensemble that sparked a spirited conversation about the fine line between audacious innovation and overwhelming fashion statements.
Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton
With an air of captivating allure, Deepika Padukone commanded attention in her breathtaking Louis Vuitton creation that seamlessly blended black and gold hues. The dramatic floor-length gown from the LV Cruise 2022 collection immediately captured gazes, boasting cape-like sleeves adorned with enchanting black fringe details and a shimmering metallic body that exuded pure opulence. Embracing her well-toned physique, the body-hugging silhouette accentuated her every curve, while a short trail elegantly trailed behind her, adding a touch of regal splendor to her captivating presence.
Deepika Padukone in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
A vision of elegance and grace, Deepika Padukone’s closing appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last year was a true masterpiece. Radiating sheer beauty, she captivated all with her breathtaking ensemble—an ivory ruffled sari crafted by the renowned duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The mesmerising drapes cascaded with ethereal charm, perfectly complemented by a mesmerising bustier blouse adorned with intricate pearl and crystal embellishments. In this ensemble, she embodied the epitome of sophistication, leaving an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of witnessing her sheer magnificence.
Cannes 2019
Deepika Padukone in Peter Dundas
She took the Cannes Film Festival 2019 by storm, gracefully walking the red carpet in a mesmerising black and white gown designed by the esteemed Peter Dundas. The dramatic ensemble exuded an air of larger-than-life allure, leaving spectators in awe. Padukone’s impeccable fashion sense shone through as she opted for minimal accessories, allowing the gown to take centre stage. Silver bracelets adorned her wrists, and a pair of multi-layered diamond hoop earrings added a touch of glamour. Completing the ensemble, she chose black strappy heels that perfectly matched the black bow adorning her gown. It was a stunning display of elegance and sophistication that further cemented Deepika Padukone’s status as a style icon on the global stage.
Deepika Padukone in Giambattista Valli
In a stunning display of fashion audacity, Deepika Padukone veered away from her customary neutral palette, opting instead for an alluring lime green masterpiece crafted by the visionary Giambattista Valli. Commanding attention with unwavering confidence, she effortlessly eclipsed her peers on the illustrious red carpet. The gown’s voluminous skirt cascaded like a vibrant dream, while the whimsical ruffled sleeves added a touch of flirtatious femininity that bewitched all who gazed upon her. This daring sartorial choice unveiled a side of Deepika that fearlessly embraced the unexpected, propelling her presence to extraordinary heights and igniting a firestorm of admiration in her wake. It was a moment that epitomised the essence of her fashion prowess, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of red carpet history.
Cannes 2018
Deepika Padukone in Zuhair Murad
As she graced the celebrated red carpet, all eyes were on her as she embraced a daring choice—a sheer, embellished Zuhair Murad gown that exuded both sensuality and sophistication. The intricately detailed embroidery on Padukone’s peekaboo ensemble added a touch of timeless glamour, while it was the floor-length cape and plunging neckline that truly made her stand out. The white gown possessed an undeniable dramatic flair, perfectly suited for the grandeur of the French Riviera red carpet. With its ethereal beauty, the dress could easily find its place as a wedding gown for a destination church wedding, showcasing its versatility and sheer elegance.
In terms of beauty, Padukone opted for a super dewy base, accentuated by shimmery red eyeshadow and subtle nude lips. Complementing her stunning outfit, she adorned herself with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, multiple silver rings, and a pair of metallic heels from Nicholas Kirkwood.
Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio
In a dazzling display of fashion prowess, Padukone made a striking entrance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, gracing the red carpet in a mesmerising fuchsia creation by Ashi Studio. The vibrant gown boasted multiple tiers of cascading ruffles and oversized sleeves, adding a sense of whimsical grandeur to her ensemble. To maintain a harmonious balance, she opted for a sleek top knot hairstyle, allowing the gown to take centre stage. Adding a pop of boldness, she donned striking pink-purple pumps that perfectly complemented the gown’s dramatic appeal. Completing the look with a touch of elegance, Padukone adorned her ears with exquisite green drop earrings that added a hint of contrasting colour. It was a breathtaking ensemble that showcased her fearless fashion choices and left a lasting impression on the prestigious Cannes red carpet.
Cannes 2017
Deepika Padukone in Marchesa Notte
Stepping onto the red carpet, she exuded sheer elegance in a mesmerising Marchesa Notte gown that left onlookers in awe. Accompanied by Jimmy Choo heels, a stylish clutch, and exquisite De Grisogono jewellery, she epitomised glamour from head to toe.
The makeup artist worked her magic to create Deepika’s stunning beauty look for the evening. Her red carpet look at Cannes was a masterclass in edgy allure. With a bold lip colour and precise black eyeliner, her eyes took centre stage. A soft nude eyeshadow served as the perfect base, while coats of mascara added depth to her lashes. With flawless complexion and loose waves, she effortlessly exuded elegance. The rest of her makeup remained subdued, letting her natural beauty shine through.
Deepika Padukone in Brandon Maxwell
Deepika Padukone’s grand finale at Cannes 2017 was nothing short of a show-stopping moment. Adorned in a mesmerising bottle green gown by Brandon Maxwell, she commanded the spotlight with every step. The gown draped her silhouette in an enchanting manner, exuding an air of timeless elegance. To enhance the allure of her ensemble, sparkling jewellery added a touch of opulence, perfectly complementing the rich green hue. Deepika’s eyes mesmerised onlookers with their fierce green gaze, adding a captivating intensity to her overall look. Completing the ensemble with a twisted bun, she effortlessly exuded grace and sophistication. It was a true culmination of style and glamour, leaving a lasting impression on the grand stage of Cannes.
Featured Image: Courtesy Oleg Nikishin/Shutterstock
