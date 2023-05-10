Cannes chronicles: Deepika Padukone’s iconic fashion moments over the years

In a stunning display of fashion audacity, Deepika Padukone veered away from her customary neutral palette, opting instead for an alluring lime green masterpiece crafted by the visionary Giambattista Valli. Commanding attention with unwavering confidence, she effortlessly eclipsed her peers on the illustrious red carpet. The gown’s voluminous skirt cascaded like a vibrant dream, while the whimsical ruffled sleeves added a touch of flirtatious femininity that bewitched all who gazed upon her. This daring sartorial choice unveiled a side of Deepika that fearlessly embraced the unexpected, propelling her presence to extraordinary heights and igniting a firestorm of admiration in her wake. It was a moment that epitomised the essence of her fashion prowess, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of red carpet history.

Cannes 2018

Deepika Padukone in Zuhair Murad

As she graced the celebrated red carpet, all eyes were on her as she embraced a daring choice—a sheer, embellished Zuhair Murad gown that exuded both sensuality and sophistication. The intricately detailed embroidery on Padukone’s peekaboo ensemble added a touch of timeless glamour, while it was the floor-length cape and plunging neckline that truly made her stand out. The white gown possessed an undeniable dramatic flair, perfectly suited for the grandeur of the French Riviera red carpet. With its ethereal beauty, the dress could easily find its place as a wedding gown for a destination church wedding, showcasing its versatility and sheer elegance.

In terms of beauty, Padukone opted for a super dewy base, accentuated by shimmery red eyeshadow and subtle nude lips. Complementing her stunning outfit, she adorned herself with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, multiple silver rings, and a pair of metallic heels from Nicholas Kirkwood.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio