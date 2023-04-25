A fashion recap: Deepika Padukone’s sartorial highs at the Met Gala

As the Met Gala 2023 approaches, excitement is building up for one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar. This year’s theme, “ Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty ,” promises to be a tribute to the late fashion icon and is set to bring together the crème de la crème of the entertainment world to showcase their sartorial prowess. As we gear up for the grand event, let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit one of the most iconic moments in Met Gala history – when Bollywood‘s very own Deepika Padukone stunned the world with her unbridled stride of glamour on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone is renowned for her prowess in commanding the spotlight, as evident from her striking appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Aligning with the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, the actress graced the red carpet in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that exuded the essence of a life-sized Barbie doll.

The attire showcased a fitted bodice that accentuated her décolletage, and a multi-tiered sculpted skirt adorned with subdued embellishments. Padukone elevated her all-pink outfit with a voluminous high ponytail, enhanced by a bejewelled pink hairband, along with striking burgundy lips and breathtakingly beautiful purple eye makeup, all of which flawlessly embodied the “more is more” aesthetic.

Met Gala 2018

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 appearance was a creative fusion of Indian and Catholic motifs, seamlessly blending the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. Her outfit was a masterpiece of design, featuring a striking shade of crimson red, a structured bodice with a plunging neckline, and a long train that trailed elegantly behind her. The traditional Indian embroidery technique was prominently displayed in the intricate workmanship on her train, which created a beautiful sculptural effect.

Padukone’s daring and memorable ensemble earned high praise from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. Her dramatic makeup choices, including the bold winged eyeliner and a deep red lip, were perfectly suited to her bold and vibrant outfit. The statement diamond earrings added a touch of glitz, completing the ensemble with just the right amount of sparkle. Deepika’s Met Gala appearance was a stunning display of fashion and creativity, cementing her status as a style icon.

Met Gala 2017

At the Met Gala 2017, Deepika Padukone caught the attention of many with her stunning outfit designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress was a white satin slip gown that boasted a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a long train.

The standout feature of the gown was the intricate floral embroidery that adorned it. The colourful and detailed embroidery added an element of whimsy and elegance to the overall look. It featured a mix of bright red, green, and yellow flowers, which were accentuated by delicate beading and sequins, creating a stunning effect.

To complete the look, Deepika styled her hair in a sleek and straight manner, allowing the intricate details of the dress to take centre stage. Her makeup was kept minimal, featuring a nude lip and subtle eye makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty. She accessorised with statement diamond earrings and rings, which added a touch of glamour to the overall ensemble.

Overall, Deepika Padukone’s 2017 Met Gala ensemble was a harmonious blend of boldness, grace, and whimsy, establishing her as an eminent figure in the fashion world.

