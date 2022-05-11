Louis Vuitton names Deepika Padukone as their new House Ambassador

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named as the House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton. With this, she became the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by the luxury fashion brand.

Padukone, who is one of the most famous faces in the Indian subcontinent, joins the league of Hollywood star Emma Stone and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu — both of whom are also the House Ambassadors of the brand.

The three actresses are part of the new Dauphine leather goods campaign by Louis Vuitton.

Here’s all we know about Deepika Padukone being named House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

The Dauphine campaign is Padukone’s first leather goods campaign for Louis Vuitton.

In a statement, the French luxury fashion house noted that Padukone has built “a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign.”

“Deepika Padukone captures her free-spirited nature, ready to seize the day, Dauphine in hand,” Louis Vuitton described the Indian star’s appearance in the campaign.

Taking about the other two actresses, the Maison said that while Stone’s portrayal “nods to her timeless elegance, a classic yet contemporary companion,” Zhou “looks to a woman of sophistication and strength, adept at navigating the world as the universes of Louis Vuitton alike.”

Campaign pictures, taken by Ethan James Green, feature clean white and gradient blue backdrops — one that is also shared by Stone and Zhou.

Padukone’s stellar career

One of the most celebrated actresses in India, Padukone has more than 30 feature films to her credit. Among some of her best works are Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), Piku (2015) Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018).

Apart from films, Padukone is also known for actively speaking about mental health. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to raise awareness about mental well-being.

She was named by Time as one of the magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ in 2018.

Padukone is now set to appear as a member of the jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. We are expecting her to make some waves with her style and fashion statements at the red carpets during the festival.

(Main image: Courtesy of Instagram; Featured image: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online – Malaysia.