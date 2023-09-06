Designer Aisha Rao on greenwashing in fashion and her five-year journey

Aisha Rao on the challenges of creating her upcycled lehengas, her latest collection, Banafsh and other learnings from her five-year journey.

Picking a career in fashion is always a gamble, especially when you’re switching from a lucrative one in law to establishing your label. However, Hyderabad-based designer, Aisha Rao’s leap of faith paid off as she completed five years in the industry with a firmly established celebrity client list. “After graduating from one of India’s National Law Schools, NUJS in 2014, I realised that it isn’t something I want to pursue. So I went on to study Design at IED, Barcelona and then Graphic Design Letterpress and Sweing & Garment Construction briefly at Parsons NY. In 2017 I came back to India to start my own eponymous label with zero work experience and not enough practical training in making Indian occasion wear or running a business. It was out of sheer stubbornness that I started Aisha Rao with one tailoring machine and one master who doubled up as a tailor on my terrace. My family was absolutely shocked, my parents a bit disappointed when it finally sunk in that I had decided to officially bid goodbye to a career in law and do this for a living,” recalls the designer.

While still an upcoming name in the industry, the brand has carved a niche for itself with its kaleidoscopic designs crafted using traditional aari, applique and patchwork pieces. Her lehengas have gained the favour of a whole gamut of brides who resist wearing them for their mehendi functions. So it comes as quite a surprise to hear that the brand has only been around for five years now, a milestone the brand is celebrating with the launch of their collection, ‘Banafsh’ which is inspired by the stunning mansions and captivating architecture of Gujarat. “Any milestone for me seems like the best one when it happens,” she says about the brand’s big moments so far. “But a verified Instagram handle when we turned 5 was something we felt proud of and our stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai were also major dreams come true.”

Aisha Rao’s designs are weaving threads of connectivity across community, time and culture. ‘Banafsh’ in Persian means shades of magenta, purple, violet, and lavender, which are also colours extensively found in the Bohra Vad havelis of Siddhpur, Gujarat,” shares the designer about her latest collection. “These magnificent havelis, with their architectural splendour, served as a major inspiration for our collection. The collection showcases a rich display of embroidery crafts. The ensembles feature intricate aari work, zardozi embellishments, and mukaish work. These traditional embroidery techniques add finesse to the garments, enhancing their overall beauty.” If you’re already an ardent fan of Aisha Rao’s multi-hued pieces, the new collection is sure to draw you further in.

But it’s not always smooth sailing in the ateliers, her five-year journey has been a learning process with everything from design to business dynamics. “Nobody can predict what will sell and what won’t,” she shares. “Or that a designer is actually an entrepreneur who has to juggle many responsibilities of which design is the smallest part and you alone cannot do it all.” This learning is equally visible in how she approaches her designs, for instance, the designer first shot to fame for her upcycled lehengas, a style they had to discontinue due to its sustainability challenges. “I was naive enough to begin with a ‘zero’ waste ideology to create an upcycled luxury brand. When we reached higher volumes on the same orders, we faced challenges in finding the ‘perfect waste’ for repeats. As a solution, we introduced printed versions of the same designs or similar alternatives. This way, we eliminated the need to source the exact coloured fabric to appliqué onto an ‘upcycled lehenga’. This led to a redefined concept of mindful luxury. I am determined to avoid greenwashing in the name of sustainability. We strive daily to achieve a harmonious balance between a sustainable environment and a sustainable business.”

When it comes to new-age brides, Aisha Rao is convinced about the growing popularity of pastel hues like soft pinks, lavender, green, and blues, as well as modern silhouettes. At the same time, she is a staunch supporter of traditional crafts like zardozi, aari, and mukaish work. The designer might be attracted to maximalist motifs and designs but at the heart of it she sees herself as a “minimalist with a penchant for colour”. Her steady flow of influences stems from nature, society and even character names.”Fresh concepts keep me going – I don’t like doing the same thing over and over again. So, the process of ideation is challenging but exciting and, in the end, truly gratifying”

A closer look at Aisha Rao’s ‘Banafsh’ collection:

All Images: Courtesy Aisha Rao.