Designer Ashish Soni on his latest collaboration, sustainability and more

The world of fashion is ever evolving. With aspects like sustainability and conscious clothing, many brands and homegrown labels have stuck the right chord with the masses. One such homegrown label is Indya. It’s a favourite amongst the masses and now it’s ready for a luxury spin with its collaboration with Ashish Soni.

Ashish Soni collaborates with Indya for a capsule collection that spells luxury:

Ashish Soni is known for his minimal style and sharp silhouettes. He’s kept it bold with his designs and now he’s lent his expertise for a capsule collection with Indya. Talking about his journey as a designer and his latest collaborations, Ashish spoke to LSA India in this exclusive chat. Excerpts…

Tell us a little about the start of your journey? What intrigued you about designing as a career?

I was intrigued with design from a very young age and so I would dabble with getting my trousers made by a tailor for my school uniform rather than wearing what everyone else did. Fortunately, NIFT opened in Delhi about the same time I finished my schooling and I jumped at the opportunity and got through. It’s been a long and exciting journey over three decades, and I’ve been fortunate to witness how our country’s design landscape has evolved. I truly believe in good design; it can be simple but must elevate the end product and enhance the wearers’ experience.

Looking back at how much the fashion industry has evolved, what are some things you like about it?

Almost everything about fashion in India has evolved in the right direction; the support systems around designers’ work today have tremendously grown. Earlier in the 90s, a designer and his small team were responsible for all functions, such as sales, marketing, finance and design. Today a designer can focus on design and innovation, and I love that freedom. So even though much of the fashion scape today is driven by Social Media, I would like to keep the focus on the product; for me, my focus has to remain on the core offering.

Tell us about your collaboration with Indya…

As a designer, I’m always looking to work on projects that challenge me to step out of my comfort zone, so when Indya approached me for a collaboration, I was naturally very excited. The brand has established itself in the space of tasteful design at a reasonable price in the women’s occasion wear industry. More importantly, their contemporary design values merge beautifully with mine. They gave me a free hand to develop a collection that represented my sensibilities and brought something exciting to their mix. Together we’ve created an exciting Indian wear collection with a chic and modern edge.

What inspired the designs for Ashish N Soni X Indya collection?

I have always liked to work with design in different contexts, with different objectives, and through different approaches. In this collaboration, we hope to provide intellectual and creative inspiration to our existing customers and those of Indya. The motivation is purely to bring the essence of the Ashish N Soni brand, i.e. Fabric – Fit – Finish, to festive women’s wear. We’ve experimented with some very unusual blouse and skirt shapes and unique surface techniques but stuck to mostly muted tones and our signature black. It is an elevated look yet simultaneously timeless and, of the moment, strong, powerful, reduced, sophisticated, yet visually commanding.

How do you try to make your collections more sustainable?

A lot of sustainability in fashion lies in the processes. In our retail stores, we encourage a lot of custom-made and on-demand sales to keep wastage very low and produce what’s required. There is always an emphasis on quality and timeless fashion in everything we do to bring in that desire to wear the garment for longer. In all our collaborations, we insist on a maximum number of pieces per style to be produced. The customer must also be conscious of how and how often to consume fashion.

What’s your process of designing? Do you thrive in isolation or prefer to bounce off ideas and energies in a group?

So it’s a combination of both. I like to formulate a vision board for any collection I am working on, which I do primarily in isolation. The inspiration for this core direction comes from my experiences, travels, and intuition for what’s next. Once I have that somewhat outlined, I like to open it up to the design team and collectively build a collection piece by piece.