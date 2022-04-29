facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Designer to quirky: These beach bags are perfect for your tropical vacation
Designer to quirky: These beach bags are perfect for your tropical vacation
29 Apr 2022 03:08 PM

Anushka Narula
Resortwear and summer fashion have officially begun featuring in our online shopping carts, and the season’s beach bags are the stuff of sartorial desires. Few things beat a day spent by the beach and having the necessary accessories to ensure everything runs well is essential. And if you weren’t planning on refreshing your bag stash, think again. From designer to sand-proof materials and colourful designs, these are the trendiest beach bags to hold your belongings—wherever the summer takes you.

Chicest beach bags for the summer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FILTER BY MOLLY-MAE ™ (@filterbymollymae)

Continue scrolling to discover the most stunning designer and quirky summer bags out there and gear up to splurge on every single one of them.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Chloé Woody Tote Bag

1 /15

Chloé Woody Tote Bag

Life is better with a little help from Chloé, even running your most boring errands. This is a super roomy canvas tote bag decorated with the house’s signature Woody trim.

Price:
Rs 1,44,115
shop here
H&M Fringed Shopper

2 /15

H&M Fringed Shopper

This woven tote is deceptively inexpensive, yet it has a designer appearance.

Price:
Rs 2,299
shop here
Tory Burch Ella Straw Basket Tote

3 /15

Tory Burch Ella Straw Basket Tote

Woven straw adds boho-inspired appeal to a tote bag featuring a roomy main compartment and a detachable herringbone pouch.

Price:
Rs 32,687
shop here
ASOS Design Crochet Bag

4 /15

ASOS Design Crochet Bag

Take a look at the ultimate summer statement piece. This crochet beach bag is small and lightweight, with vibrant summer hues. It’s perfect for the beach and will have everyone asking where you got it.

Price:
Rs 2,494
shop here
Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Straw Basket Bag

5 /15

Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Straw Basket Bag

Jacquemus’s iconic Le panier Soleil straw basket bag boasts a handmade construction and was spotted during the brand’s SS20 runway collection. Seen here with yellow calf suede trims, the practical silhouette is embellished with the label’s signature gold-tone logo lettering.

Price:
Rs 86,610
shop here
BTB Los Angeles Straw Tote

6 /15

BTB Los Angeles Straw Tote

Let the beaches know just how much you’ve missed them when you tote all your stuff in this roomy straw bag with a bold, cheeky greeting.

Price:
Rs 8,049
shop here
Christian Louboutin Loubishore Straw Basket Bag

7 /15

Christian Louboutin Loubishore Straw Basket Bag

This tote combines two of the year’s hottest trends: illuminating pink hues and woven straw to create the ideal summer “it” bag. Carry it by the top handles or throw it over your shoulder for a pop of colour that’s yet neutral enough to go with anything.

Price:
Rs 46,992
shop here
Cult Gaia Enzo North-South Tote

8 /15

Cult Gaia Enzo North-South Tote

This Enzo Knotted Cult Gaia bag’s padded faux leather weaved design makes it ideal for anybody who wants to spend more time lazing at the beach and less time worrying about their designer duds.

Price:
Rs 34,960
shop here
Stella McCartney Falabella Large Raffia-Trimmed Shoulder Bag

9 /15

Stella McCartney Falabella Large Raffia-Trimmed Shoulder Bag

If you like to have a meal on the beach, this is the bag for you. The bucket bag is sophisticated enough for dining but casual enough to dip your toes in the sand afterward. The cherry on top? The chic chunky chain hardware that the bag family is known for.

Price:
Rs 56,847
shop here
Rag & Bone Addison Bag

10 /15

Rag & Bone Addison Bag

Rag & Bone takes us back to the seventies with this green and off-white heathered shopper bag, with a fully knitted design. The shoulder bag offers an extra wide shoulder strap for comfort and is made of a cotton blend. The style is favorably casual which makes it perfect for the season ahead of us.

Price:
Rs 17,175
shop here
Prerto Alphabeto Tote

11 /15

Prerto Alphabeto Tote

The Blue Alphabeto Tote made from jute fabric is the perfect bespoke bag to take on a tropical vacation. This one is sure to complete all your looks, making a statement everywhere you go, be it a brunch with the girls or at the airport or beach. Customize your bags with your initials. This one is sure to be on everyone’s wishlist!

Price:
Rs 16,900
Shop here
Marni Tropicalia Basket Bag

12 /15

Marni Tropicalia Basket Bag

This structured brown leather and raffia tote is a sleek option for those who prefer to wear basics. Pair it with a breezy summer dress or resortwear. Et voilà! Your outfit is complete.

Price:
Rs 59,335
shop here
Jw Anderson Strawberry Woven Tote

13 /15

Jw Anderson Strawberry Woven Tote

Jw Anderson’s Strawberry tote made from a woven raffia-style fabric gets a fun update with strawberries.

 

Price:
Rs 19,783
shop here
Staud Moon Raffia-Effect Tote

14 /15

Staud Moon Raffia-Effect Tote

We love the way Staud borders the raffia-effect body of the Moon tote with smooth leather. This lunar-inspired silhouette has a structured shape and snap-buttoned handle cover.

Price:
Rs 17,383
shop here
Hereu Cabasso Canvas and Leather Tote Bag

15 /15

Hereu Cabasso Canvas and Leather Tote Bag

Exude a bohemian essence with Hereu’s black Cabasso tote bag, which is shaped to a capacious silhouette from a combination of canvas and leather.

 

Price:
Rs 33,334
shop here

Featured image; Courtesy @mollymae/Instagram; Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Summer Fashion summer wardrobe beach essentials beach bags Summer essentials
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
