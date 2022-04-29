Designer to quirky: These beach bags are perfect for your tropical vacation

Resortwear and summer fashion have officially begun featuring in our online shopping carts, and the season’s beach bags are the stuff of sartorial desires. Few things beat a day spent by the beach and having the necessary accessories to ensure everything runs well is essential. And if you weren’t planning on refreshing your bag stash, think again. From designer to sand-proof materials and colourful designs, these are the trendiest beach bags to hold your belongings—wherever the summer takes you.
Chicest beach bags for the summer
Continue scrolling to discover the most stunning designer and quirky summer bags out there and gear up to splurge on every single one of them.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Chloé Woody Tote Bag
- H&M Fringed Shopper
- Tory Burch Ella Straw Basket Tote
- ASOS Design Crochet Bag
- Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Straw Basket Bag
- BTB Los Angeles Straw Tote
- Christian Louboutin Loubishore Straw Basket Bag
- Cult Gaia Enzo North-South Tote
- Stella McCartney Falabella Large Raffia-Trimmed Shoulder Bag
- Rag & Bone Addison Bag
- Prerto Alphabeto Tote
- Marni Tropicalia Basket Bag
- Jw Anderson Strawberry Woven Tote
- Staud Moon Raffia-Effect Tote
- Hereu Cabasso Canvas and Leather Tote Bag
Life is better with a little help from Chloé, even running your most boring errands. This is a super roomy canvas tote bag decorated with the house’s signature Woody trim.
This woven tote is deceptively inexpensive, yet it has a designer appearance.
Woven straw adds boho-inspired appeal to a tote bag featuring a roomy main compartment and a detachable herringbone pouch.
Take a look at the ultimate summer statement piece. This crochet beach bag is small and lightweight, with vibrant summer hues. It’s perfect for the beach and will have everyone asking where you got it.
Jacquemus’s iconic Le panier Soleil straw basket bag boasts a handmade construction and was spotted during the brand’s SS20 runway collection. Seen here with yellow calf suede trims, the practical silhouette is embellished with the label’s signature gold-tone logo lettering.
Let the beaches know just how much you’ve missed them when you tote all your stuff in this roomy straw bag with a bold, cheeky greeting.
This tote combines two of the year’s hottest trends: illuminating pink hues and woven straw to create the ideal summer “it” bag. Carry it by the top handles or throw it over your shoulder for a pop of colour that’s yet neutral enough to go with anything.
This Enzo Knotted Cult Gaia bag’s padded faux leather weaved design makes it ideal for anybody who wants to spend more time lazing at the beach and less time worrying about their designer duds.
If you like to have a meal on the beach, this is the bag for you. The bucket bag is sophisticated enough for dining but casual enough to dip your toes in the sand afterward. The cherry on top? The chic chunky chain hardware that the bag family is known for.
Rag & Bone takes us back to the seventies with this green and off-white heathered shopper bag, with a fully knitted design. The shoulder bag offers an extra wide shoulder strap for comfort and is made of a cotton blend. The style is favorably casual which makes it perfect for the season ahead of us.
The Blue Alphabeto Tote made from jute fabric is the perfect bespoke bag to take on a tropical vacation. This one is sure to complete all your looks, making a statement everywhere you go, be it a brunch with the girls or at the airport or beach. Customize your bags with your initials. This one is sure to be on everyone’s wishlist!
This structured brown leather and raffia tote is a sleek option for those who prefer to wear basics. Pair it with a breezy summer dress or resortwear. Et voilà! Your outfit is complete.
Jw Anderson’s Strawberry tote made from a woven raffia-style fabric gets a fun update with strawberries.
We love the way Staud borders the raffia-effect body of the Moon tote with smooth leather. This lunar-inspired silhouette has a structured shape and snap-buttoned handle cover.
Exude a bohemian essence with Hereu’s black Cabasso tote bag, which is shaped to a capacious silhouette from a combination of canvas and leather.
