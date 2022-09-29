Designers Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat on sustainability and the one accessory rule

The Season 3 of Amazon Fashion’s designer collaboration series, Amazon RIVER is here. The theme for the collection is travel and festive wear and the e-commerce giant has roped in designers, Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat to weave their sartorial magic.

Two designers with completely different aesthetics take part in this unique collaboration to create individual collections. The moodboard for the collection is travel, celebrations and everyday comfort. An exciting palette of colours is explored with silhouettes like dresses, jumpsuits, tops and trousers. The festive collection also includes kurta and kurta sets that are a great pick for the upcoming Diwali festivities.

Designer Narendra Kumar on stepping up your fashion and sustainability game:

Narendra Kumar’s collection is titled, ‘X River’ and is based on four stories floral, Arabesque, graphic, paisley and geometric. The collection promises to bring glamour to every woman’s festive and travel wardrobe. “It takes you on a journey from the plains of Central Asia to the Mountains of Peru, winding up in a boldly told graphic story. This story is told through two main colour themes: Brunt Earth in all its glory, comprising of yellow, rust, sienna, ochre, nutmeg and earthy pastel; and a return to Nature in all its wonder, with greens, teals, blue and sage,” shares the designer.

On the one accessory, he swears by: You can gauge a person by the quality/style of footwear that they carry on them. It shows interest in the details and attention to small things in life without having to make a statement about them. It’s a mood elevator for me and they come in all colours except black.

On sustainability: A growing awareness and concern about the influence of the fashion industry on the environment have emerged in the last few years. This has shifted focus on driving sustainable practices and offering eco-friendly fashion and beauty alternatives. There are multiple Indian brands and designer labels that are ensuring that they are well-equipped by using recycled products, multi-purpose clothing and naturally sourced materials, among others, to deliver products that are in compliance with the sustainability standards. I believe that Indian fashion is taking this as an opportunity to ensure a greener environment while offering the latest, quality fashion.

Rajdeep Ranawat seeks inspiration from local craft and sustainable practices

Rajdeep Ranavat’s collection, ‘Rabari’ finds inspiration closer home in the tribal henna motifs, nomadic influences, bandhani and frescos from the Havelis of Rajasthan. With over 80 styles that are an amalgamation of elements, motifs and textiles from Rajasthan and Kutch. “We have used a lot of embroidered motifs right from cholis, ghagras to all the mirror work, thread embroidery and beads work has been depicted as prints into our collections. Bhandej and Bandhani tie and eye motifs have been converted into tribal elements and tribal forms which are used as prints in the base of the fabric. We’ve also derived motifs from the frescos of Havelis in Rajasthan, artworks on all those Havelis have been made into patterns to form the base of this collection,” shares the designer.

On his go-to accessory: It’s got to be my belts. I always believe that a belt should match the footwear and every time I buy any pair of shoes, I ensure I buy them to match my existing belts or I invest in a belt that matches the new pair. And yes, for me… to math accessories with clothes is my expression of fashion and personality.

On sustainability: Sustainability has become a thought-provoking subject in the fashion industry. Customers are making more informed choices to ensure their purchases are not harming the environment. This has alarmed many of us to adopt a sustainable approach that will cater for the demand of customers while addressing environmental concerns. The industry players are working cohesively to integrate sustainability as one of the core ethos in their apparel/collections.

All Images: Courtesy Amazon Fashion.