Designers Shantnu and Nikhil on launching an athleisure label inspired by cricket

Cricket is India’s greatest love. This is why we are gushing over Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra’s athleisurewear line solely dedicated to the sport. The Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) is an amalgamation of the designers’ signature fashion forms with elements of the sport.

Cricket-inspired athleisure lines aren’t a rare feat in the world of fashion. From sporting companies to cricketers themselves have launched these collections to pander to the adoring fan base in the country. However, when established menswear and bridalwear designers step out of their comfort zone to bring their A-game to the world of cricket, you stand up and take notice. The Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) has long been a dream for the Delhi-based duo known for their drapes and military chic aesthetic. Athletes and sports enthusiasts themselves, they decided to create a bridge-to-luxury label that speaks the “language of spunky, young urban India merged with a powerful sporting culture”. With a batsman logo added to the signature brand crest, the SNCC stands for achievement and treading forward in all aspects. They have roped in the rising cricket star, Shubman Gill as the face of the brand. The design aesthetic is nostalgic of the traditional game with clothing in flat-knit and premium silks in genteel retro-doused varsity jackets, suave crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, and classic cropped polos. They also have a line of accessories like neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, and belts to complete that sports chic look.

Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra on the launch of their cricket-centric athleisure label:

Tell us about the genesis of the Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) and the shift from bridal to athleisure space.

Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) is a brand built on our nation’s love for cricket as a sport and its essential lifestyle promise. The brand idea is a brainchild which comes from our core childhood memories and the philosophies we’ve adapted over the years in our two-decade-long design career. The collection shouldn’t be mistaken as an athleisure wear line, but as an ode to the aesthetic vintage, cricket holds. Cricket was always a binding factor in our country. As a sport, it has united people amongst all biases and odds. There is an emotional connect that cricket holds and it keeps deepening with each match, each new player that steps onto the ground. We wanted to bring in this emotional nostalgia with the fashion force. Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC) makes cricket more than a conversation starter – it is a lifestyle choice that people consciously think about. Cricket in itself comes with a rich history and is a game which has roots in fashion. As designers, it’s our duty to evoke expression via the art we master in. Fashion has always been a part of sports, we’ve just stirred away from the conventional route of sportswear and ventured into a direction none of the Indian designers has taken yet.

Why the special focus on cricket? Does it limit the brand’s scope for design?

SNCC is a celebration of the spirit of cricket. It has weaved its way into the nation’s story and has created many narratives that w can even dream of. Hence cricket never limited our creativity, but rather gave it the push it needed. We’ve forayed into a whole new design aesthetic which involves new crest details which have been specifically designed for SNCC. The crest has nuances of cricket like the batsman insignia which empowers the customer to wear their love for the sport with pride. The lineup of the range is dedicated to preserving the game’s stylistic hallmarks on a canvas of season-friendly fabrics like flat knit and premium silks, that highlight athletic-chic inspired details. From essential sartorial pieces like retro-doused varsity jackets, crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, and classic and cropped polos to classic pick-me-ups – neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, belts; SNCC represents a vision of modern everyday dressing injected with a jolt of much-needed youthful swagger.

The label is designed for both men and women, whereas cricket is mainly a male-dominated sport in India. What aspects of the label do you feel will appeal to women?

Lately, with the world progressing and finally, speaking its heart out – the blurry lines between gender and identity are fast reducing. People don’t want to be in a prison of social norms and what’s expected of them. Even as designers, creating is a mode of expression, it’s a powerful tool for us to visualise the world as we see it. Shantnu & Nikhil as a brand has always had rebellion at its core. From introducing drapes in menswear to designing neo-gowns for women, we have often established new paths for people to experiment with. SNCC has our classic menswear silhouettes beautifully transformed into a womenswear line. For instance, the new crest details on jackets are used across both lines. The sweatshirts were made with gender-agnostic nuance in mind. Recently, the captain of our Indian women’s cricket team – Harmanpreet Kaur, was styled in the new SNCC collection. She wore a classic jacket with our menswear silhouette lapel paired with a chic knit crop top. It’s never about the ensemble, but the confidence of the wearer. The way she carried it and is carrying the pride of our country forward strengthens our belief in the collection. We hope for our designs to shatter boundaries and make people embrace every bit of their identity.

Why do you think there is a growing trend towards bridge-to-luxury labels?

Lately, trends have been changing at the speed of light. As a brand, we are constantly evolving and experimenting with new concepts to walk on the disruptive path that we have carved for ourselves. Micro-trends are seasonal occurrences and should be paid attention to. They often portray what the patrons want. However, regardless of the changing trends, there is a demand for timeless ensembles – that’s where BTL labels step in. We lay extra emphasis on silhouettes which are variations of the classic structure which accentuate every body type and bring a sense of ease to the wearer. Lately, corsets are being re-imagined. We created an array of couture corsets with contemporary details like sequins, crystals and leather appliqués. For S&N, we also introduced denim corsets which saw the likes of millennial kickstarters like Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. The trick is to take the trends and make them seamlessly marry the brand’s design aesthetics.

All Images: Courtesy Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club.