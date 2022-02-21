Did we just spot a skateboard at the bottom of the Hermès Bolide bag?

Is Hermès trying to earn street cred? The luxury Maison’s latest accessory is the Bolide Skate bag that draws inspiration from the world of skating?

Hype culture and streetwear are now an intrinsic part of fashion’s fabric with a growing number of luxury brands pandering to its sensibility. From collaborations with sneaker brands to entire collections that are dedicated to hype style, it’s everywhere. The latest brand to jump on the bandwagon, albeit in a rather refined form is Hermès with the Bolide Skate bag.

Spotted at the Hermès Men’s Summer 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week was the 45cm classic leather Bolide bag but with a twist. At the base of the bag was a curved skate deck printed with a street-art-inspired design. The graffiti-like print is reflective of the brand’s silk scarf collection yet unique in its treatment. The carefree collection and this meticulously crafted bag can be credited to Hermès artistic director Véronique Nichanian and is a symbol of escape.

The curved skateboard profile at the bottom is juxtaposed against the clean grain leather top and is great for travel. Underneath the skateboard base of the Hermès Bolide Skate bag are four base studs that are a take on the skateboard wheels. Throw in some “Fingerstake” charms, and this new arm candy is sure to take your street cred a notch higher.

This isn’t the first time that the French house has sought inspiration in the skateboard motif. They have time and again, found objects of art inspired by the item. What’s interesting is that the news comes in just after the brand launched the Haut à courroies family: the Rock – the mens’ version of the iconic Hermès Birkin. Making us wonder, is it time to steal from the men’s runway now?

All Images: Courtesy Hermès.